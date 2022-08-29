President Joe Biden recently drove his 1967 C2 Corvette Stingray with comedian and legendary car guy Jay Leno for his show on CNBC.

According to Deadline, filming for Jay Leno’s Garage went down at the James J. Rowley Training center in Beltsville, Maryland. It’s a Secret Service facility that’s a bit of a ways away from The White House, which you can tell by the fact there are two helicopters in the background of a picture shared by a member of The White House comms team.

“It was really good,” Biden told reporters. “It was even more fun driving my old Corvette.”

The current president said that he and Leno talked “about how electric cars are going to change the nature of our environment in the United States.”

The C2 Corvette wasn’t the only car Biden drove for the show. He also got a second stint behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 Lightning.

“[T]hey had that Ford Lightning vehicle, got to drive that again too. That was a fast SOB,” the President said.

I say it’s a certified Dark Brandon Moment.

This stop or adventure is part of Biden’s strategy to ramp up public appearances and campaign events ahead of November’s midterm elections, reports Automotive News:

Biden is coming off a series of legislative and policy victories, including signing the Inflation Reduction Act, bipartisan measures to boost domestic semiconductor production and improve gun safety, and the release of his long-awaited plan to aid student-loan borrowers. The president and other Cabinet officials are planning events in the coming weeks to promote those measures, which have boosted Democrats’ prospects for retaining their slim House and Senate majorities in the midterms. The president’s popularity is also improving, according to the latest Gallup poll, which found that his approval rating jumped six percentage points in August to 44 percent.

This wasn’t the President’s first rodeo on Leno’s show. He’d previously appeared back in 2016 when he was Barack Obama’s Vice President.