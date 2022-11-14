Jay Leno, comedian and automotive enthusiast icon, is in a Los Angeles burn center after reportedly suffering serious burns to his face. TMZ reports that Leno was in his L.A. garage and storage facility on Sunday, November 13th, when one of his vintage cars burst into flames “without warning.” The site reports that Leno suffered serious burns to the left side of his face, though the burns did not seem to affect his eye or ear.

Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center where he remains. Right now, his condition is unknown, but the 72-year-old has canceled all of his engagements for the rest of the week.

We do not know where the fire originated, though Leno keeps more than 180 cars and around 160 motorcycles in his collection in L.A.

Leno has long been an icon of the automotive industry. He hosts a show on CNBC called Jay Leno’s Garage and has a YouTube channel with the same name with over 3.4 million subscribers. For some time, Leno was also a columnist in Popular Mechanics magazine. On top of all that, he hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014.

Update: In a statement to Variety, Leno said “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

