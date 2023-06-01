Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 is headed to a new-look Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix. IndyCar returns to downtown Detroit as the city’s race leaves Belle Isle. NASCAR visits World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis, and Formula E has a doubleheader in Jakarta, Indonesia.

F1’s Spanish Grand Prix

First we head to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the F1 circus arrives there this weekend. The third sector chicane has been removed after 15 years of use, meaning faster speeds through the sweeping final corner. Spaniard Fernando Alonso will be hoping to continue his run of success with Aston Martin this season. Last weekend, the two-time F1 champion had to settle for second place at the Monaco Grand Prix after a botched tire strategy decision.

Friday, May 26

Free Practice 1

7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Free Practice 2

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, May 27

Free Practice 3

6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, May 28

Race

9:00 a.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro

IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix

No rest for the weary as IndyCar is headed to Detroit just a week after Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500. This year, the Detroit Grand Prix will be run at a different venue. The event has left Belle Isle for downtown Detroit in the shadow of the Renaissance Center. The Detroit Grand Prix was last held in the heart of the city in 1991.

Friday, June 2

Free Practice 1

3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, June 3

Free Practice 2

9:05 a.m. ET on Peacock

Qualifying

1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, June 4

Warmup

10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock

Race

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to World Wide Technology Raceway after its debut on the schedule last year. Penske will be looking to maintain its winning form after Ryan Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend and Joey Logano took home a victory in the inaugural event last year. The competition will be a bit thinner with Chase Elliott suspended for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin in Charlotte.

Friday, June 2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying

6:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, June 3

Qualifying

10:45 a.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying

Portland International Raceway

12:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Toyota 200

1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pacific Office Automation 147

Portland International Raceway

4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, June 4

Enjoy Illinois 300

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Formula E’s Jakarta E-Prix

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is also making its second visit to Jakarta after the Indonesian capital’s debut last season. The event is now a doubleheader, and many expect a pair of thrilling races in the scorching heat. New Zealander Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans have each won two of the last four races this season. Evans won the inaugural race in a dramatic three-way fight to the line.

Saturday, June 3

Qualifying 1

1:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 1

4:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Tape Delay - 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, June 4

Qualifying 2

1:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 2

4:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!