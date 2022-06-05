For the final time, the NTT IndyCar Series raced at Belle Isle Park in Detroit today. The Detroit Grand Prix will return to downtown Detroit in 2023 on a circuit in the shadow of the Renaissance Center. Formula One and then the CART IndyCar World Series raced on a course around some of the same streets until the race moved to Belle Isle in 1992.

After a lackluster Indianapolis 500, Penske’s Josef Newgarden won pole by just over a tenth of a second over Dale Coyne Racing’s Takuma Sato. David Malukas, Sato’s teammate and the highest finisher rookie in the Indianapolis 500, qualified sixth. Meyer Shank Racing locked out the second row with Simon Pagenaud in third and Hélio Castroneves in fourth.

Newgarden held the lead at the start as Sato was passed by both Meyer Shank cars. Newgarden drove his entire first stint unchallenged until his set of option compound tires began to fade. His teammate Will Power took the lead on the primary tires as Newgarden sunk to sixth and then pitted on lap 18 of 70. Power was followed by Ganassi duo Scott Dixon and Álex Palou, as well as Foyt’s rookie Kyle Kirkwood.

Andretti’s Alexander Rossi spectacularly drove through the field during his last stint, passing his way to second place but over ten seconds behind leader Will Power. Power made his last stop with 20 laps to go for option tires. The Penske driver had to balance surviving the lengthy final stint on the option compound tires and maintaining the gap back to Rossi.



Rossi was able to get the margin down to a second on the final lap, but Will Power was able to hold on to win the Detroit Grand Prix.

Race Result - Top 10

Alexander Rossi Will Power Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden Pato O’Ward Álex Palou Marcus Ericsson Colton Herta Simon Pagenaud Álex Palou

Will Power leads the points standings by 3 points over Marcus Ericsson. IndyCar will return for the Grand Prix at Road America next week.

