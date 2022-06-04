The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship held a round on the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia for the first time today. Though, it’s a stretch to call the venue a street circuit. The circuit itself was purpose-built for the event, resulting in a slightly wider track than the usual Formula E street circuit. The scorching temperatures and the new pavement provided drivers with a low-grip surface and a significant challenge.

Qualifying concluded with Techeetah locking out the front row with Jean-Éric Vergne defeating his teammate António Félix da Costa for pole in the final qualifying duel. Eliminated in the semi-finals, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans lined up third and Venturi’s Edo Mortara in fourth.



At the start, the entire field got through the first corner cleaning with leaders holding the positions where they started. The start’s biggest mover was Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who reached eighth position from eleventh. Though, the safety car had to be deployed early on to recover a wheel that came loose off of Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra. After the restart, António Félix da Costa locked his brakes, opening the door for Mitch Evans to put his Jaguar in second place.

Advertisement

Evans briefly took the lead at the midpoint as Vergne activated his Attack Mode. Though, Vergne would pass the Jaguar driver back for first place. The E-Prix would remain a stand-off between these two drivers as Evans waited for the perfect moment to pounce. With under seven minutes remaining, Evans used the slipstream to get a run down the long back straight and unexpectedly lunged up the inside into Turn 7 to snatch the lead from Vergne. Mitch Evans was able to fend off a last-lap counterattack and win the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix.

Race Results - Top 10

Mitch Evans Jean-Éric Vergne Edo Mortara António Félix da Costa Stoffel Vandoorne Jake Dennis Lucas di Grassi Pascal Wehrlein Sam Bird Sébastien Buemi

Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne leads the Drivers’ Championship by five points over Jean-Éric Vergne. Formula E will return in one month for the Marrakesh E-Prix.