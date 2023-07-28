Here's Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, 'The Stugots’

If you’re a Sopranos fan like me, but have a bunch of money (unlike me), this is your chance to own a piece of Tony Soprano’s lore. That’s right, “The Stugots” – Tony’s first boat on the classic HBO series – is up for sale right now in Stamford, Connecticut.

In the first season of the show, Tony owned this 1999 Cape Fear 47 Custom Sportfishing Yacht before moving up to the Stugots II in the second season. Before you ask, no. This was not the boat they shot Big Pussy on. If you’re upset about spoilers, I don’t know what to tell you — t hat episode aired over 23 years ago.

Anyway, this piece of television history can be yours for $299,900. It’s been owned by the same guy since 2016 and has been remanded “NEVER ENOUGH.” If you buy this boat, it is your duty to change the name back to what it should have always been – The Stu gots.

Even without the Sopranos connection, this is a pretty legit boat. For your money, you get two Detroit Diesel DDEC 625 horsepower marine engines, two Garmin 8215 Displays with GPS Plotter, radar, sonar, Garmin Autopilot, high-gloss teak cabinets inside as well as two stateroom and two heads. Good luck trying to find an apartment in New York City with this much stuff for less than a couple million bucks.

“We’re executed to bring a piece of television history to the yacht brokerage market, Paul Ouimette, a broker with United Yacht Sales, said in a release. “It’s not every day you get to say you’ve listed for sale Tony Soprano’s boat.



I don’t know much about boats, other than the fact I want one , but according to United Yacht Sales, this one is a “classic Carolina-style Custom Sportfishing Boat” that was originally built in Wilmington, North Carolina. I don’t know what that means, but it sounds pretty good if you ask me.

For about $300,000, I cannot think of a better place to entertain your goomar and eat cured meats.

