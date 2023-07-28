The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Boatlopnik

Here's Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, 'The Stugots’

The boat was made famous by Tony and the women he'd bring onboard during the first season of The Sopranos.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Here&#39;s Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, &#39;The Stugots’
Photo: HBO via United Yacht Sales

If you’re a Sopranos fan like me, but have a bunch of money (unlike me), this is your chance to own a piece of Tony Soprano’s lore. That’s right, “The Stugots” – Tony’s first boat on the classic HBO seriesis up for sale right now in Stamford, Connecticut.

Watch
A Next-Gen Bolt EV Is On The Way From Chevrolet
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Refreshed 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Is Worth Your Time
Wednesday 11:33AM
Even EVs Can’t Get A Break From The Heat
Tuesday 4:04PM

In the first season of the show, Tony owned this 1999 Cape Fear 47 Custom Sportfishing Yacht before moving up to the Stugots II in the second season. Before you ask, no. This was not the boat they shot Big Pussy on. If you’re upset about spoilers, I don’t know what to tell you — that episode aired over 23 years ago.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Here&#39;s Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, &#39;The Stugots’
Photo: United Yacht Sales

Anyway, this piece of television history can be yours for $299,900. It’s been owned by the same guy since 2016 and has been remanded “NEVER ENOUGH.” If you buy this boat, it is your duty to change the name back to what it should have always been – The Stugots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Image for article titled Here&#39;s Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, &#39;The Stugots’
Photo: United Yacht Sales

Even without the Sopranos connection, this is a pretty legit boat. For your money, you get two Detroit Diesel DDEC 625 horsepower marine engines, two Garmin 8215 Displays with GPS Plotter, radar, sonar, Garmin Autopilot, high-gloss teak cabinets inside as well as two stateroom and two heads. Good luck trying to find an apartment in New York City with this much stuff for less than a couple million bucks.

“We’re executed to bring a piece of television history to the yacht brokerage market, Paul Ouimette, a broker with United Yacht Sales, said in a release. “It’s not every day you get to say you’ve listed for sale Tony Soprano’s boat.

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Your Chance To Buy Tony Soprano’s Boat, &#39;The Stugots’
Photo: United Yacht Sales
Advertisement

I don’t know much about boats, other than the fact I want one, but according to United Yacht Sales, this one is a “classic Carolina-style Custom Sportfishing Boat” that was originally built in Wilmington, North Carolina. I don’t know what that means, but it sounds pretty good if you ask me.

For about $300,000, I cannot think of a better place to entertain your goomar and eat cured meats.