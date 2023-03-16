What the Characters of The Sopranos Would Drive in a 2023 Reboot

I’ve been a fan of The Sopranos for a long time now. Hell, my Kinja bio even talks about my love for the show. After countless rewatches, I’ve come to realize what the most underrated element of the show is: the vehicle casting.

Top to bottom on the show, every charter has the perfect vehicle to fit their lifestyle and personality. It got me thinking. What would the characters of The Sopranos drive if the show took place today?



Now, this won’t be a list of the latest versions of everyones’ cars. The show ended a long time ago, and the automotive industry as changed a lot over the past couple of decades. So, we are taking a look at what we think the characters would be driving.

Shoutout to fellow Jalopnik writer Steve DaSilva for helping come up with some of the entrants. Is this list based on science? No. It is purely based on vibes, and vibes will have to do.