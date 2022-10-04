Just how big of a Sopranos fan are you? Would you say you’re a big enough fan to spend nearly $200,000 on a prop? Yes? Well, that’s great then, because I’ve got just the thing for you at a deal you just can’t refuse. Behold, Tony Soprano’s 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

It’s for sale, and it can be yours for a $175,000 asking price. To me, a person who cannot dream of that much money, it’s a small price to pay for the right collector. I mean, The Sopranos is the greatest TV show of all time .

Anyway, what we’ve got here is Tony’s white over tan Cadillac Escalade. He bought it on the show in the middle of S eason 5 after totaling his first black Escalade an episode prior. Unfortunately, neither of these cars are as iconic as the maroon 1999 Chevy Suburban he drove for most of the show’s run. Regardless, this SUV is still very cool.

The seller, Import 1 Motorsport of Pipersville, Pennsylvania , claims they have all the proper documentation proving that this was indeed Tony’s truck. If that’s not enough for you, there are a handful of signatures on the interior from the late James Gandolfini – the man behind Tony.

This Escalade even comes with the fake New Jersey 42Q-VLT license plate on the front and back. That right there is a nice touch, if ya ask me.



Even though this Escalade was used on one of the most popular TV shows ever, it’s actually been driven. Whoever buys it will be the seventh owner of the truck, and they’ll be adding to the nearly 111,000 miles on the odometer. However, it seems to have done just 1,000 miles in the past three years. That’s really no big deal though. I mean, at the end of the day it’s a GMT800 truck, so it’ll run forever.

With a 6.0-liter GM V8 it’ll have enough power to catch just about anyone (Phil Leotardo) in a car chase while listening to dad rock .

Tony Soprano - Chasing Down Phil Leotardo

The Escalade was originally purchased by the show’s production company in May of 2003 at Brogan Cadillac in Totowa, New Jersey. I choose to believe that this is cannon for the show and that is actually where Tony bought the car. It was owned by the company until it was sold to its first non-commercial owner in 2009.

See, this is where the cannon gets a bit tricky. If you are a smart person (which you are since you are reading this article) you know it as an undisputed fact that Tony got absolutely blasted at Holstens in 2007, so unless Carmela held onto the truck for a couple of years after Tony’s death, the timeline just doesn’t add up. Sorry, sorry I’m getting carried away.

The truck has lived all over the country. After it was first bought in New Jersey, it was sold to someone in California, then Virginia for three owners (weird) before finally making it back to the northeast where it was registered in Rhode Island.



So, if you’ve always wanted to have a bit of Sopranos history to call your very own, now is your chance. I’ll see you guys later. I’m gonna start a rewatch right now.