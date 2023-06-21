On Sunday, the 18th, a tourist submarine operated by OceanGate Expeditions went missing about an hour and 45 minutes into an expedition to tour the wreckage of the Titanic with five people on board. Not too much is known about where exactly they are right now, or what sort of condition they are in, but there have been signs that the people on board may be attempting to communicate with rescuers… maybe.

Coast Guard officials are not positive the “banging” noises that were picked up by sonar were from the missing Titan submarine. According to The New York Post, John Mauger, a Rear Admiral in the U.S. Coast Guard and leader of the search of the troubled sub, they do not know the exact source of the noise, but the information has been shared with Navy experts.

The bangs were first picked up by a P-3 aircraft flying with sonar buoys on June 20th. These bangs were initially a sign of hope for some folks – possible evidence of the people on the sub still being alive and signing for help. However, that may not be the case. Mauger reportedly said the noise could be the result of metal or different objects shifting around in the water near the Titanic’s wreckage.

At this point, The Post reports that Mauger called it “an opportunity for survival,” and he added that the Coast Guard will continue to “bring every resource to bear” in the search.