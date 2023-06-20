A visit to RMS Titanic

According to OceanGate, the Titan can safely reach a depth of around 13,100 feet. The submersible’s hull was designed in collaboration with Boeing, NASA and the University of Washington. Though, Pogue mentioned that OceanGate was using construction pipes as ballast. The hull is a tube of five-inch thick carbon fiber capped on both ends with titanium. Once the titanium hatch is fitted in place by 17 bolts from the outside, there’s no way anyone inside the vessel can escape.

Advertisement

The Titan’s interior is largely equipped with off-the-shelf parts. The vessel is piloted using a video game controller, specifically a Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad. The controller was first released in 2011, costs $40 and is powered by two AA batteries. Rush said in the CBS feature that operating the Titan should be like riding an elevator and not take a lot of skill. The Titan does have a push-button start. The button looks straight from an elevator and can be bought on Amazon for $15.49.

On one of the trips to the Titanic seen on CBS Sunday Morning, the submersible does get lost. The Titan is guided by text message to the sunken ocean liner and the communications system stopped working. It isn’t clear what happened last Sunday, and the search for the Titan is still ongoing.