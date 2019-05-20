Image: GM

If you hated General Motors’ current infotainment system, then rest assured with the knowledge that a replacement is on its way. And it’s not just a replacement for the infotainment, either—it seems like there’s an update from the ground up. Unfortunately, this update may or may not have delayed GM’s other big projects; namely, the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette.

Mules of the mid-engine Corvette have been running around since as early as the beginning of 2017 and it still isn’t for sale yet. And while cars typically take about five to seven years to develop, we don’t usually see mules with close-to-production bodywork two and a half years out from the car’s launch. There are various reasons for a possible delay, but this new architecture is perhaps one of the factors contributed to it.

A source speaking to Jalopnik, also on condition of anonymity, elaborated on the issue further, claiming GM began developing the mid-engine sports car with a wiring harness and electrical system found across GM’s current lineup, only to determine that it needed to swap it out for a newer, more capable electrical system deep into the development process.

This makes the mid-engine Corvette’s issues sort of sound similar to the production delays that plagued the Lexus LFA, but instead of switching from aluminum construction to carbon fiber, it’s the electrical systems this time.

Anyway, about this new electrical platform (not electric platform, we’re talking about fun things like wiring harnesses, not propulsion derived purely from electrons). It doesn’t appear to have a name, but it’ll be used for things like active safety systems, infotainment, connectivity features and Super Cruise, according to GM in a press release.

It’ll make its debut on the 2020 Cadillac CT5, with GM saying that the system will go into production in later 2019. And by 2023, it should be rolled out to most of the automaker’s cars.

If you’re interested in further techie-speak like “data processing per hour” and ethernet connection speeds, check out the press release in full.