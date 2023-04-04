Ford Teases Compact Electric Van That’s Not for America

The compact van segment is in dire straits here in America. Ford recently announced the end of the Transit Connect in the U.S., Ram killed off the Pro Master City and the Nissan NV200 is no more.



But that doesn’t mean the segment is completely dead, as Ford has teased a new, smaller electric van that could be ready for launch before the end of 2024. According to Autocar, the model is expected to be a battery-powered replacement for the Transit Courier, which is the smallest Transit you can buy in Europe. Oh, and it likely won’t make it to American shores.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Ford of Europe shared a video showing the silhouette of a new van, with the signature boxy dimensions of the Transit line. Few details can be discerned from the video, but it also appears to have a new lighting array up front, to fit in with all the fancy headlights we’re seeing crop up on EVs around the world.

In the tweet, Ford said that further details about the “next #EV from #FordPro” would be revealed on April sixth.

According to Autocar, an electric version of the Ford Courier is the final model in Ford’s first crop of European EVs that has yet to be unveiled. As such, the smallest model will join the full-seize eTransit in Europe as well as the awesome eTransit Custom, which will go into production later this year.

Of course, Americans will miss out on the little EV Courier, as it’s based on the platform used to make two different cars, which we also don’t get over here. As Autocar reports:



“The Courier is expected to remain on the B2E platform used by the Ford Fiesta and Ford Puma, albeit adapted to take both ICE and electric powertrains. “The ICE line-up is likely to comprise the Puma’s 123bhp 1.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo petrol unit as well as the entry-level 108bhp diesel from the new Transit Custom.”

So, is Ford missing a trick by not selling mini vans like this here in the U.S.? Or, is something like the eTransit Courier totally useless for the average American motorist? Let us know in the comments.