Ford’s Smallest Transit Van Is Going Electric in Europe

Electric cars are so hot right now, with companies like Hyundai, Ram, and VW all rushing to launch new EVs that can persuade buyers to electrify their lives. But do you know the one thing hotter than electric cars? Electric vans, and Ford has just thrown the covers off its latest.



Earlier this week, Ford teased a new EV for its “pro” line of commercial vehicles in Europe, and this was widely expected to be a new compact electric van. Now, the Blue Oval has unveiled the all-new electric Ford E- Transit Courier.

The Courier sits in Ford’s lineup of vans in Europe just below the Connect, which was the smallest model it sold here in the U.S. until it was killed off. Now, the Courier has been given a design update and a battery pack to bring it up to modern standards.

The new EV is built around an all-new electric powertrain that includes a 134 hp electric motor, which can power the van on to a top speed of 90 mph. There’s no word yet on the new van’s range, as Ford says this will be revealed closer to the on-sale date, but the company is targeting some quick charge times to keep delivery drivers out on the road.

At a 100 kW DC fast charging station, the E- Transit Courier will be able to top up from ten to 80 percent in 35 minutes, while just ten minutes of charging at one of these plugs will give you an additional 54 miles of range. At a regular 11 kW AC outlet, a charge from ten to 100 percent will take 5.7 hours.

But this van is about more than just battery packs and range, it’s also about hauling the most stuff in the smallest space. So, Ford has reworked the design of the E- Transit Courier to make it even roomier.

The loading area in the new van is seven inches longer, eight inches wider and 7/20th of an inch taller (9mm in regular speak). All that adds up to a total capacity of 102 cubic feet and a maximum payload of more than 1,500 pounds. There’s also a 1.6 cubic foot frunk, which Ford says is “ideal for holding small items like charging cables and a first aid kit.”

To fit all that newfound storage into the van’s diminutive dimensions, Ford has redesigned the bodywork on the Courier and, I must say, it looks rather smart.

The front end features the same metallic, cross-hatched patterned grille that Ford premiered with the E- Transit Custom last year, and the increased size of the cargo bay gives the new Courier a boxier look that’s more in line with the Transit Connect.

Inside, Ford has packed the cabin with the niceties you’d expect from a modern van, including a 12-inch digital gauge cluster behind the wheel and 12-inch center touchscreen. There’s also wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is standard

The new van’s final trick takes the form of a secret door in the bulkhead. This passageway can be opened up so that longer loads of up to eight and a half feet can be slid through and over the passenger seat. Neat.

Ford plans to put the new van into production at the company’s Craiova plant in Romania. The van will initially launch with gas- and diesel-powered variants this year, before the E- Transit Courier finally hits the road in 2024.

So far, Ford has only outlined plans for the cutesy new van’s launch in Europe, and any plans to bring it over to the U.S. seem unlikely as its construction across the pond means it won’t qualify for any EV tax breaks over here. With a dash of wishful thinking, we’ve reached out to Ford to see if it will ever bring the Courier stateside, and will update you when we hear more.