The 10 Fastest Cars At The 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

From race-ready monsters to concept creations, these are the 10 fastest cars from the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Owen Bellwood
Gif: Goodwood Festival of Speed

There aren’t many places where you can compare the racing performance of a futuristic electric hypercar with vintage F1 tech. Thankfully, if you do want to make such comparisons, the Goodwood Festival of Speed rolls ‘round every year to answer such questions.

Every year, the event brings together some of the greatest cars out there, from the world of racing, street cars and even wild concept vehicles. This year was no different, with Hyundai bringing some wild EV concepts and Ineos showcasing its new pickup truck.

But what was the fastest car at this year’s festival? Well, through the medium of a hill climb, the event answers that for us by timing the quickest runs up its on-site race track.

So, we trawled through the times to uncover the ten quickest cars at this year’s Goodwood festival of Speed. Enjoy.

10. Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

A photo of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 at Goodwood.
Photo: Porsche

Top Speed: 117.7 mph
Time: 51.44 Seconds

With Olaf Manthey at the wheel, this 690-hp, race-ready Porsche managed a blistering time up the Goodwood hillclimb course. Created to mark the 25th anniversary of Porsche’s racing partner Manthey-Racing GmbH, just 30 of these race cars were created.

9. Ferrari 488 Challenge

Gif: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Top Speed: 122.2 mph
Time: 49.88 Seconds

Another street car turned racer is the Ferrari 488 you see here. At Goodwood, this model was driven by Ferrari Challenge racer Andrew Morrow who has notched up three race wins in the series so far this year.

8. Ford Puma WRC

A photo of the Ford Puma WRC rally car.
Photo: Ford

Top Speed: 115.3 mph
Time: 49.47 Seconds

If you’re looking for something a bit faster than a Ferrari, then how about a small Ford SUV? Sure, this one is slightly modified to compete in the World Rally Championship, but that Ferrari 488 isn’t exactly stock either.

7. Rimac Nevera

A photo of a black and green Rimac Nevera at Goodwood.
Photo: Rimac

Top Speed: 129.3 mph
Time: 49.32 Seconds

Officially the fastest EV to tackle Goodwood’s formidable hill, the Rimac Nevera is breaking all kinds of records this year. After shattering a ridiculous 23 records in a single day earlier this year, the futuristic electric hypercar proved its mettle with Miro Zrncevic at the wheel in Goodwood.

6. Chrysler Viper GTS-R

Gif: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Top Speed: 130.8 mph
Time: 48.29 Seconds

Sadly, electricity proves no match for American might. This race-spec Chrysler Viper managed to top the Rimac in both top speed and ultimate pace. Nice job, America.

5. Nissan Skyline GT-R R32

A photo of a blue Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 racing car.
Photo: Nissan

Top Speed: 123.5 mph
Time: 48.18 Seconds

Despite managing a top speed that was five miles per hour slower than the Chrysler, this vintage Nissan impressed on the hill. With British racing driver Jake Hill at the wheel, it managed the fifth best time of the weekend.

4. Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

A photo of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at Goodwood.
Photo: Porsche

Top Speed: 124.9 mph
Time: 47.40 Seconds

You’ve had one fast Porsche already, so here’s another, even faster Porsche. The 911 GT3 Cup comes with more than 500 hp and weighs just 2,700 pounds. No wonder it was rapid up the Goodwood hill

3. McLaren-Cosworth M26

A photo of a Mclaren F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Photo: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Top Speed: 132.3 mph
Time: 46.89 Seconds

At the pointy end of performance, you’re always going to find a Formula 1 car or two. This year, the fastest F1 car up the Goodwood hill was this monster from the 1970s. Back in the day with James Hunt at the wheel, the McLaren M26 managed three race wins in 1977 and helped him to third in the drivers’ standings.

2. Subaru GL Family Huckster

A photo of the Subaru GL Family Huckster at Goodwood.
Photo: Subaru

Top Speed: 130.0 mph
Time: 46.37 Seconds

It turns out that one of the few cars quicker than a V8 F1 car is a Subaru wagon. This is a pretty special Subaru wagon, though, and was assembled by those clever folks over at Hoonigan. As such, it hit a blistering 130 mph top speed and covered the Goodwood hill in just 46.37 Seconds.

1. McLaren Solus GT

A photo of the McLaren Solus GT Super Car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Photo: McLaren

Top Speed: 149.1 mph
Time: 45.34 Seconds

This year’s fastest car up the Goodwood hill was the F1-inspired McLaren Solus GT. Based on a concept car designed for Gran Turismo Sport, the Solus GT is a a track-only machine with a fighter-jet cockpit and a naturally aspirated V10 engine that will rev to 10,000 rpm.

