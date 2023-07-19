The 10 Fastest Cars At The 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

There aren’t many places where you can compare the racing performance of a futuristic electric hypercar with vintage F1 tech. Thankfully, if you do want to make such comparisons, the Goodwood Festival of Speed rolls ‘round every year to answer such questions.

Advertisement

Every year, the event brings together some of the greatest cars out there, from the world of racing, street cars and even wild concept vehicles. This year was no different, with Hyundai bringing some wild EV concepts and Ineos showcasing its new pickup truck.

But what was the fastest car at this year’s festival? Well, through the medium of a hill climb, the event answers that for us by timing the quickest runs up its on-site race track.

So, we trawled through the times to uncover the ten quickest cars at this year’s Goodwood festival of Speed. Enjoy.