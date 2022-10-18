Ken Block’s Audi S1 Hoonitron - The Details of the Electrikhana Gymkhana Machine

If you’re into cars, you probably like Ken Block’s Gymkhana videos, where he takes some utterly bananas automobile and skids it through a bunch of weird obstacles in clouds of tire smoke and glory with its vastly overpowered engine howling. But, like, what if there was no engine?

Yep, that’s right. Ol’ DC Shoe Co. himself decided it was time to bail on blowers, cut out combustion, trash turbos and shift away from transmissions for his next video and go electric. To that end, the next Ken Block video will be called Electrikhana, and it’s set to premiere on the Hoonigan YouTube channel on October 25 at 6 a.m. Pacific, but we’ve got a little teaser for you to tide you over until then.

Now, while no insane Roush-Yates NASCAR V8 is powering this ‘khana, the car is no less cool. It’s called the S1 Hoonitron, and not only does it look an awful lot like the famous Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 Pikes Peak racer of the 1980s (which we can all agree is a good thing, I think), but it has a 1,400-hp 800-volt electric drivetrain.

If you want all the details on this multi-million dollar, totally bespoke, doesn’t share a platform with anything, Formula E-powered not-a-racecar, this Hoonigan almost-40-minute long explainer video breaks it down in crazy detail.

This looks like it could be the wildest video that Ken Block and the Hoonigans have ever done, and we’re super stoked to waste a whole morning watching and re-watching it next week.