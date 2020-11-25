The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata Is Only Here To Be Repeatedly Whipped Around The Track

Photo : Ferrari

Ferrari unveiled the 488 GT Modificata today, a car that has the suspension from the 488 GTE and the anti-lock braking system from the 488 GT3. It contains a twin-turbo V8 that makes 700 horsepower. The Ferrari 488 GT Modficata is also exclusively for the track.

Ferrari says that a limited number of these will be produced, but it hasn’t said how many . Ferrari also hasn’t given a price, but I would guess it would be in the neighborhood of $400,000. Ferrari has said it will initially only sell the 488 GT Modificata to drivers who have participated in Competezioni GT or Club Competezioni GT, the latter being Ferrari’s track experience program for people who own Ferraris.

That’s the demographic that the 488 GT Modificata would naturally appeal to anyway. And for the rest of us, we get to look, since supercars like this aren’t really for the drivers, they are for everyone else to admire, as one might a piece of art.

Let’s have a listen:

The interior, meanwhile, is sparse, more like the cockpit of a fighter jet than a supercar. There is a roll cage standard, and two seats are standard as well, probably because a car like this you don’t really want to drive anyway, much like you wouldn’t want to be at the controls of the space shuttle as it goes to space. Strap me into the passenger seat and put someone who knows what they’re doing behind the wheel. All the better to focus on thrills.

Photo : Ferrari

On the outside, Ferrari said it has made some improvements to the aerodynamics which up the downforce but not drag, which should improve handling while not sacrificing speed.

From Ferrari’s release:

After intense development work on the Nordschleife the 488 GT Modificata benefits from completely revamped high-downforce aerodynamics, shifting the pressure centre forward. This generates higher downforce at the front without increasing overall drag, making for better efficiency and sensitivity to changes in rear wing angle. Apart from the aluminium roof and uprights, the bodywork is entirely in carbon-fibre like the 488 GTE. This contributes to a downforce of over 1000 kg at 230 km/h.

One day, Ferrari won’t be making limited-release internal combustion-engined cars designed for the track and the track only but today is not that day.

Photo : Ferrari

Photo : Ferrari

Photo : Ferrari

