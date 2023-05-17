The Rimac Nevera is an absurd all-electric monster. The hypercar’s four hub-mounted electric motors produce over 1,900 horsepower. The Nevera already holds the record for the world’s fastest electric production car after reaching 258 miles per hour last November. Now, Rimac has announced that it let the Nevera loose on a German test track to break as many records as possible in a single day.

Bending Physics: Rimac Nevera Smashes 23 Performance World Records

Rimac’s record-breaking effort took place near the end of April at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany. The Nevera’s runs on the test track’s 2.5-mile straights were independently verified by Dewesoft and RaceLogic. The Nevera went from 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.

In total, the hypercar broke 23 records in a single day, as well as the record for most performance records broken by a vehicle in a single day. The capstone achievement of the day was the Nevera going from a standstill to 249 mph and back to 0 mph in 29.93 seconds, breaking the previous record by over a second.

Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac said in a statement:

“Growing up I always looked at the cars that made history moving the bar for performance, in awe of the kind of revolutionary technology they brought to the road. That is what is driving me from day one – to develop new technology that redefines what is possible. Today, I am proud to say that the car we’ve created can get to 400km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to accelerate up to 350km/h. And not only that, but it can do it again and again, breaking every other performance record in the process. If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too.”

Rimac is currently building a run of 150 Nevera hypercars in its production facility outside Zagreb, Croatia. The electric automaker began making deliveries to customers last year.