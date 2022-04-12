Today is one of those days where there is simply too much to do and not enough of Me to go around, which also means it’s time for one thing: Zoning out to a 1, 914-HP Rimac Nevera gliding around on ice like it’s competing for victory in a winter rally.

I’m no huge supercar fan, but I will make an exception to watch supercars do things they’re not supposed to do — such as driving on ice. According to Rimac, the daring driving in the embedded video is designed to test and fine-tune things like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and torque vectoring before the cars are delivered to buyers in the United States and European Union.

Rimac took the Nevera out to Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre in Sweden to run these tests, which must have been a daunting task for the driver behind the wheel of a $2.2 mi llion machine that boasts a production run of a mere 150 units.

If you’re not already familiar with the Nevera, it’s Rimac’s all-electric hypercar with some seriously bold specs. Its 0 to 60 mph time is a mere 1.85 seconds thanks to its 1,914 horsepower emitted by four electric motors. With all that tech, then, it’s important to make sure it can withstand the cold temperatures of Sweden, which were apparently around five degrees Fahrenheit during Rimac’s testing session.

“Testing on a low grip surface like this allows us to make consistent and accurate observations on how our systems are performing in low temperatures,” Miroslav Zrnčević, Bugatti-Rimac Chief Test and Development Driver said. “ Things happen much more slowly than they would do on asphalt, and we have nice, even, smooth handling tracks so we know the data we get isn’t affected by surface imperfections or temperature swings. After these two weeks of testing, we’re happy to see exactly the results we wanted to achieve.”

All that being said, it’s truly delightful to watch such a gorgeous car take to the snow.