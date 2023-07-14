Ineos Debuts Its Quartermaster Pickup At Goodwood And Hot Damn It's Good

Ineos’ Grenadier SUV looks like a mishmash of classic Land Rover Defender, Mercedes G-Class and with a little bit of 79-series Land Cruiser thrown in for spice. In short, it’s freaking awesome and I’ve been more than a little obsessed with it since it debuted a few years ago. Of course, while a traditional SUV body shape is certainly classic, and something that most people in the US would be into, we also love our pickups.

For those pickup-loving, hardcore off-roaders for whom a Jeep Gladiator is just too big or too commonplace, Ineos is introducing the Quartermaster double-cab pickup, which made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday. Even better is that Ineos plans on opening its order books up for it in 2024.

So, other than the body, what changes in the journey from Grenadier to Quartermaster? Based on what Ineos is saying so far, not very much. It will be built alongside the SUV at Ineos’ ex-Smart factory in France, but it seems like the Grenadier’s wheelbase might be getting stretched a bit for more bed space. Speaking of beds, the Quartermaster’s getting a payload capacity of 1,675 pounds. This puts it right in line with Toyota’s 2023 Tacoma, which maxes out at 1,685 pounds .

Like the Grenadier, the Quartermaster will likely be paired with a turbocharged inline-six-cylinder BMW drivetrain. Also, like the Grenadier (and the Gladiator, which will be its biggest competition here), it’ll probably keep its solid front and rear axles and host of off-road goodies.



In addition to the Quartermaster pickup, Ineos also introduced a hydrogen-powered demonstrator vehicle. This uses BMW’s newest-generation 400-volt hydrogen fuel cell tech which we’ve seen in the iX5 Hydrogen SUV. Given how well other hydrogen models have fared here, we wouldn’t hold our breath on this one making the jump across the pond, but it’s still cool.