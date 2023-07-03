Ineos Confirms A Grenadier Pickup Is Coming

After appeasing American off-road enthusiasts by finally confirming that the Grenadier SUV is coming to the U.S., Ineos has gone a step further in its efforts to appeal to Americans by confirming that it’s working on a pickup truck variant of its rugged off-roader.



Revealed in its final form in 2020, the Land Rover but not a Land Rover has been developed by UK-based petrochemical giant Ineos. Production for the four-by-four finally kicked off last year and deliveries of the $70,000 SUV finally began in early 2023. Now, Ineos is readying a second model in its Grenadier lineup: a pickup truck.

Set to be fully unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which kicks off in the UK next week, the pickup is called the Grenadier Quartermaster. The crew cab truck will make its debut at the festival, before making a run up the iconic Goodwood hill.

Little is known about the new model just yet, but Top Gear predicts that it will come with the same performance figures as the regular Grenadier SUV. This means you can expect the pickup to come with the same six-cylinder engines sourced from BMW. At present, this includes a three-liter turbocharged engine that makes 279 hp or three-liter twin-turbo diesel that makes 244 hp.

However, Goodwood will also mark the premiere of a new powertrain concept from Ineos. The British company will showcase its Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Demonstrator at the event. The modified Grenadier runs on hydrogen and is said to showcase how “well-suited” fuel cell technology is to “long-range 4X4 off-roaders,” according to Ineos.

Ineos is one of several companies looking into the feasibility of hydrogen for its models. In fact, the outfit signed a deal with Hyundai in 2020 that saw the two companies pool their knowledge to develop new systems for hydrogen production.

Hyundai also teased plans to offer its Nexo fuel cell powertrain to Ineos for testing in its hydrogen-powered Grenadier.