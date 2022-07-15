Hyundai is having a bit of a moment right now. Just a day after the company unveiled its sleek new Ioniq 6 sedan, it dropped this perfect bomb on us: the N Vision 74. Let’s get one thing clear… It’s perfect and I demand they build it.

What Is The N Vision 74?

The N Vision 74 was released to the world for “N Day” along with a possible N variant of the new Ioniq 6. That’s a cool car, but this – this is special. It’s a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell-powered EV. It’s meant to marry EV performance and power with liquid fuel range.

The company has apparently been working on the tech for seven years at this point. The company is calling it a “hydrogen hybrid.” It’s a rolling lab to explore “driving fun” in the EV era, according to the N people.

The N Vision 74’s Look

Look at it. Oh my God. Hyundai says it’s inspired by both the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and the Giugiaro designed 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. It makes me feel things. It also has those pixel lights that have now pretty much become a staple of Hyundai EVs.

We saw this car under a sheet a little while ago, and man oh man did it exceed expectations.

“N Vision 74’s future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

It’s a race car from the future… and also the past.

Inside the N Vision 74 is a driver-centric space that Hyundai says is also supposed to blend new and old. We’ll have to take the company’s word for it though, since we cannot actually see the inside.

It’s a perfect mix and match of all the 70s, 80s and 90s sports cars we’ve come to love. No notes.

Under the N Vision 74’s Skin

It’s got a whole bunch of power. Hyundai says it puts out 670 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque that’ll rocket it to a top speed of 155 mph. That’s enough power to make things drifty.

That hydrogen fuel tank can be refilled in about five minutes and the 62.4 kWh battery pack is capable of 800V fast-charging. Put those two things together, and you get a range of about 373 miles.

Torque vectoring is also the name of the game with this setup. With twin motors at the rear, it allows for a more precise cornering experience.

It’s a safe bet to say the N Vision 74 should have a very good 0-60 time despite only being rear wheel drive.

The N Vision 74’s Packaging

The fuel cell is placed under the hood, which probably means there’s no frunk – but who the frunk cares? Two hydrogen storage tanks are fitted in the trunk as well. The center of gravity is low, thanks to the T-shaped battery that fits nicely between the two seats.

Hyundai says that because of this setup, the car benefits from excellent cooling efficiency. It’s got three separate cooling circuits. The goal is to have the N Vision 74 run a balls-to-the-wall lap of the Nürburgrig without overheating and reducing power.



Only time will tell if we ever get any sort of production car that looks even slightly like the N Vision 74. Maybe if we all ask Hyundai very nicely they will let it happen. One thing is for certain though: a kind God would make it happen.