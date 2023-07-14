How To Watch Goodwood, IndyCar in Toronto and NASCAR in New Hampshire

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The headlining event of the weekend is undoubtedly the Goodwood Festival of Speed over in the UK . Meanwhile, IndyCar is heading north of the border for its annual street race in Toronto, and NASCAR visits New Hampshire. Also, Formula E’s title race ramps up with a doubleheader in Rome.



Goodwood Festival of Speed

The best Festival of Speed runs 2023 | Thursday

While the Festival of Speed is a celebration of the racing and automotive world’s past, present and future, the event is still centered around a competitive hill climb. There will be plenty of demonstration runs up the quaint ascent over the weekend on the official Goodwood YouTube channel, but here is the timetable for the competitive sessions.

Friday, July 14

Timed Practice

10:50 a.m. ET on YouTube

Saturday, July 15

Qualifying Shoot-Out

6:45 a.m. ET on YouTube

Sunday, July 16

Shoot-Out

9:00 a.m. ET on YouTube

IndyCar’s Honda Indy Toronto

As the NTT IndyCar Series continues in Toronto, current points leader Alex Palou is on the verge of becoming one of only a handful of drivers ever to win four IndyCar races in a row. Palou currently has a 110-point lead in the championship, effectively just over a two-race win lead with only eight rounds remaining.

Friday, July 14

Practice 1

3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, July 15

Practice 2

10:35 a.m. ET on Peacock

Qualifying

2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, July 16

Warm-Up

10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock

Race

1:45 p.m ET on Peacock

NASCAR’s Crayon 301

Last weekend, William Byron found himself in the lead when the rain came and the race prematurely ended at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was the fourth win this season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Seven races are left in the Cup Series regular season, will someone new get to victory lane and punch their ticket to the playoffs?

Friday, July 14

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice/Qualifying

5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, July 15

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice/Qualifying

12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Ambetter Health 200

3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, July 16

NASCAR Cup Series - Crayon 301

2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Formula E’s Rome E-Prix

This year’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship only has a pair of doubleheader race weekends left in its season. Only a single point sits between championship leader Jake Dennis and second-place Nick Cassidy. Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein might be 16 points behind but a good weekend in Rome could have him back in the title fight.

Friday, July 14

Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Saturday, July 15

Practice 2

2:10 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Qualifying 1

4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 1

9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 16

Qualifying 2

4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 2

9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network