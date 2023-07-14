How To Watch Goodwood, IndyCar in Toronto and NASCAR in New Hampshire

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The headlining event of the weekend is undoubtedly the Goodwood Festival of Speed over in the UK. Meanwhile, IndyCar is heading north of the border for its annual street race in Toronto, and NASCAR visits New Hampshire. Also, Formula E’s title race ramps up with a doubleheader in Rome.
Goodwood Festival of Speed
While the Festival of Speed is a celebration of the racing and automotive world’s past, present and future, the event is still centered around a competitive hill climb. There will be plenty of demonstration runs up the quaint ascent over the weekend on the official Goodwood YouTube channel, but here is the timetable for the competitive sessions.
Friday, July 14
Timed Practice
10:50 a.m. ET on YouTube
Saturday, July 15
Qualifying Shoot-Out
6:45 a.m. ET on YouTube
Sunday, July 16
Shoot-Out
9:00 a.m. ET on YouTube
IndyCar’s Honda Indy Toronto
As the NTT IndyCar Series continues in Toronto, current points leader Alex Palou is on the verge of becoming one of only a handful of drivers ever to win four IndyCar races in a row. Palou currently has a 110-point lead in the championship, effectively just over a two-race win lead with only eight rounds remaining.
Friday, July 14
Practice 1
3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Saturday, July 15
Practice 2
10:35 a.m. ET on Peacock
Qualifying
2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, July 16
Warm-Up
10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock
Race
1:45 p.m ET on Peacock
NASCAR’s Crayon 301
Last weekend, William Byron found himself in the lead when the rain came and the race prematurely ended at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was the fourth win this season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Seven races are left in the Cup Series regular season, will someone new get to victory lane and punch their ticket to the playoffs?
Friday, July 14
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice/Qualifying
5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, July 15
NASCAR Cup Series - Practice/Qualifying
12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Ambetter Health 200
3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
Sunday, July 16
NASCAR Cup Series - Crayon 301
2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Formula E’s Rome E-Prix
This year’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship only has a pair of doubleheader race weekends left in its season. Only a single point sits between championship leader Jake Dennis and second-place Nick Cassidy. Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein might be 16 points behind but a good weekend in Rome could have him back in the title fight.
Friday, July 14
Practice 1
11:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Saturday, July 15
Practice 2
2:10 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Qualifying 1
4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Race 1
9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
Sunday, July 16
Qualifying 2
4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Race 2
9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network