Hyundai Really Wants Its Ioniq 5 N EV To Feel Like A Race Car

People like to complain about electric cars. They argue that 200 miles of range isn’t nearly enough, say they sound like washing machines and claim that they aren’t fun to drive. But that’s not all true, and now Hyundai is here to really silence the haters with its new Ioniq 5 N electric SUV.



Unveiled earlier today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, the new car is Hyundai’s reimagining of the hot hatch for the electric age. As such, it comes with a dual motor powertrain that kicks out more than 600 hp, stiffened steering and a raft of aerodynamic tweaks to aid performance on the track.

After all these modifications, the new Ioniq 5 N will get from zero to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds and will hit a top speed of 161 mph. But EVs have always managed rapid acceleration and a decent top speed. So Hyundai has taken a few extra steps with the 5 N to ensure that it appeals to car enthusiasts around the world.

The first is the gearbox, which the Korean automaker knows is a touchy subject among enthusiasts watching the world pivot to electric power.

In most EVs, the driver makes do with a single-speed transmission and there’s no need for complicated additions like a clutch pedal or a shifter. But Hyundai knows that being able to manually shift through the gears helps you feel more connected to the car. As such, it’s come up with a simulated gearbox that will ship with the Ioniq 5N.

Called N E-Shift, the new tech is said to “simulate the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of internal combustion engine N cars.” To do this, Hyundai has figured out a way to simulate gearshifts by controlling the torque of the Ioniq 5 N’s motors.

The E-Shift simulates the jolt you feel between shifts by “momentarily disengaging the motors,” and Hyindai says you can even miss shifts with the new tech. All this is to help the Ioniq 5 N “provide a more precise, interactive driving experience,” according to the automaker.

The simulated gearbox is paired with a whole suite of simulated engine sounds that drivers can enjoy. Called N Active Sound+, the system works to deliver “futuristic EV sounds” as well as “ICE-like engine and exhaust sounds.” As such, the system pairs with N E-Shift when it cycles through those synthesized gears, emitting all kinds of “pop and bang” sounds when shifting.

To do this, the N Active Sound+ system incorporates 10 speakers, eight inside the car and two on the outside. Each of these can play out three different sound themes, including one to recreate the sound of N’s 2.0 T engines, one inspired by Hyundai’s RN22e concept and a final “concept” sound influenced by fighter jets.

What do you think, will systems like this keep you engaged behind the wheel of an EV, or is it a gimmick that electric cars need to try and draw car fans in? Let us know in the comments section below.