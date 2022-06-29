The death of the manual transmission has been talked about and debated upon for decades, and with more and more people adopting EVs, it may be in our lifetimes we see the last manual transmission car. But... today is not that day.
We’ve assembled a list of every vehicle on sale today that still has a manual transmission as an option, and there’s more than you may think.
We’ve got everything here: from compact cars to SUVs to near-super cars. Whether you like five, six or seven gears, there’s something on this list for you.
Check it out.