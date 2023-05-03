Sebastian Vettel to Headline Goodwood’s 2023 Festival of Speed

Goodwood has announced that Sebastian Vettel will appear at this year’s Festival of Speed to celebrate his legendary career and promote motorsport’s sustainable future. The four-time Formula 1 champion retired from the sport after the 2022 season, 15 years after his world championship debut. Vettel has used his platform to continue his environmental activism from the latter stages of his racing career into retirement.

Sebastian Vettel last appeared at the Festival of Speed in 2012 during the peak of his title-winning run. At Goodwood, he drove his second championship-winning car, the 2011 Red Bull RB7, alongside his teammate Mark Webber. This year’s showcase will feature several racing cars from across Vettel’s career-making runs up the English estate’s hill climb using synthetic fuel.

In a release, Vettel said:

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend. I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Vettel requested that every vehicle he drives at this year’s Festival of Speed be synthetically fueled. The 35-year-old will also be driving several cars from his personal collection, including Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 from the 1993 season. Vettel will also address the crowd from the Goodwood House balcony on Saturday and Sunday at the event, as many racing stars have during previous years.

The Festival of Speed will see an expanded lineup of sustainability-fueled vehicles to highlight Vettel’s environmental efforts. Goodwood has stated that 20 percent of vehicles at this event will be alternatively powered by hydrogen, electrical power or synthetic fuel.

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the event’s 30th-anniversary edition, is taking place between July 13th and 16th. The automotive showcase will honor Porsche to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 911 and the 75th anniversary of the 356.