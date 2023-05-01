The Largest Automotive Recalls in History (So Far)

Hey do you guys remember Dieselgate? Of course you do! Who could forget the years-long unraveling and the billions in fines Volkswagen had to pay to multiple countries and vehicle owners from 2016 on. It was one of the more exciting scandals in the industry at the time.

VW was using a “defeat device” that allowed its diesel vehicles to know when it was being emissions tested and put out muc h less pollution when someone was looking. When the vehicle wasn’t being tested, it emitted up to 40 times the toxic gases it was allowed. And VW would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for some meddli ng engineering students in West Virginia, who independently tested emissions from a diesel Volkswagen and found the real world emissions didn’t match up with Volkswagen’s claims.

The company said its mea culpas, bought back and fixed or crushed thousands of vehicles, promised to build a bunch of EVs and paid out about $33 billion, according to Reuters. Every once in a while, another Dieselgate consequence will still rear its ugly head, but the story that seemed to never die finally seems to be entering its dormant stage. Our number one recall company probably wishes it could be so lucky.