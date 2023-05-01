These Are Your Favorite Old Top Gear Segments

QOTD

These Are Your Favorite Old Top Gear Segments

I love the golden era of Top Gear. You love the golden era of Top Gear. Let's take a stroll down memory lane.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Old Top Gear Segments
Screenshot: Top Gear via YouTube

Growing up, Top Gear was one of my favorite shows. Long before it was widely available in America, I would watch rips of it on YouTube or the now-famous FinalGear.com. As I got older, and as the golden-era trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May moved on to other things, it sort of fell by the wayside for me... until recently.

For whatever reason, I’ve gotten back into Top Gear in a big way, and it’s what brought me to ask you what your favorite OG Top Gear bit is and wow did you guys deliver.

Rarely have I seen such enthusiasm in Questions of the Day, but y’all really brought it this time. I get it, Top Gear holds a special place in all of our hearts. I’m sure it’s a big reason why a lot of people reading this right now are so into cars. I know it was for me.

Anyway, enough of that. Here’s our fellow Jalops’ favorite Top Gear segments.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Rolling a Reliant Robin

Rolling a Reliant Robin

Rolling a Reliant Robin | Top Gear | BBC

Hard to distinguish between all the awesome specials they produced, but for a single segment, my go-to is Jeremy and the Reliant Robin. Can’t watch it without violent fits of laughter, and I’ve watched it many times... Yes, they messed with the Reliant’s differential to make it easier to roll-over, but it’s still brilliant!

I’m not sure I’ve ever laughed harder at a TV show. I can remember crying the first time I watched it because of how funny it was.

Submitted by: GTO62

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

An Ending

An Ending

Aston Martin Vantage | Car Review | Top Gear

S13E7: “An Ending.” Clarkson being thoughtful instead of boorish, beautiful cinematography and music, and an Aston ripping down B roads. It’s from 14 years ago, but if anything it’s more relevant today given the rapid shift towards electrification. The times, they are a changin’. If either of my children end up being car enthusiasts, it’s likely to be for a radically kind of car than the ones I fell in love with.

Man, I really thought this was the end of Top Gear when this segment first aired.

Submitted by: MarionCobretti

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

The Vietnam Special

The Vietnam Special

Vietnam Motorbike Special Part 1 - Top Gear Series 12

The entire Vietnam episode. That was the peak and everything since has been chasing that high.

It’s hard to overstate how brilliant this entire special is. It’s also hard to overstate how impressive it was that these three fellas could get from the south of Vietnam to the north.

Submitted by: Battery Tender Unnecessary

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Cheap Porsche Challenge

Cheap Porsche Challenge

The £1500 Porsche Challenge | Top Gear | BBC

I believe it was the “Cheap Porsche” episode that started the whole genre of “3 car presenters competing against each other with cars that match their personalities” shows that we still see today. It’s also one of my favorites

This right here. This is The Book of Genesis.

Submitted by: BrianK

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Driving the Peel P50

Driving the Peel P50

The Smallest Car in the World | Top Gear

The bit when Jeremy drives the Peel P50. It’s funny enough seeing someone of his size squeeze into the world’s smallest car, but when he carries it into the office like a piece of luggage, it really starts going off the rails. Funniest part is when he sits in on the inclusivity meeting while still in the car.

I wonder what the world was like before everyone knew about the Peel P50.

Submitted by: paradescar

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Super SUV Comparison

Super SUV Comparison

Range Rover 5l Supercharged V8 TestDrive 720pHD

Super SUVs. W12 q7, x5M, Range Rover. “Green peace would be happier if this car ran on sliced dolphin” and “if you want a car that does everything, what’s wrong with a Range Rover”

This segment made me deeply want an L322 Range Rover at the time. To be honest, that hasn’t gone away. I still deeply want an L322 Range Rover.

Submitted by: Michael James via Twitter

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Old Train vs. Old Bike vs. Old Car

Old Train vs. Old Bike vs. Old Car

Top Gear - A Race to Edinburgh (Part 1)

The Train vs. Jaguar vs. Vincent race really gets across the utterly crap experience that is riding old bikes in the rain.

This could be the most British segment on the show, and that’s really saying something, isn’t it?

Submitted by: Gubbin

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

The Ford Fiesta Test

The Ford Fiesta Test

Shopping Centre Chase & Beach Assault | Top Gear

The Ford Fiesta

The entire Fiesta review is some of the most brilliant car reviewing ever done. It should honestly be a blueprint for all of it.

Submitted by: Blockheads

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

The Saab Tribute

The Saab Tribute

Top Gear -Tribute to Saab (Part 1)

This tribute to Saab was pretty damn good too, especially given it came later on.

Saab deserved better, and we did not deserve Saab.

Submitted by: Blockheads

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

The Veyron Race

The Veyron Race

The Bugatti Veyron Race - Jeremy vs Hammond and May - BBC

Any of the this vs. transport races. Veyron one was awesome. GT-R in Japan. Those were so much fun to watch and re watch.

This is some of the most heart-pounding television ever produced.

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

The Bolivia Special

The Bolivia Special

Their trip through South America in the SUVs purchased sight-unseen.

Hammond’s zipper pants get me every time. They are so deeply embarrassing. Also, I could never do this. The bugs in this jungle are an absolute non-starter for me.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Budget Supercars

Budget Supercars

Budget Supercars Part 1 | Top Gear | BBC

The cheap old supercars segment was a fine thing. Dear Spouse still likes to joke about “all its horses have run away!”

I could not tell you why, but this segment always reminds me of spring.

Submitted by: Gubbin

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

The U.S. East Coast Roadtrip

The U.S. East Coast Roadtrip

Top Gear East Coast Road Trip 1

The US Road Trip was pretty great. And the destroyed tire and then tire shop segment in particular (I can’t find the full segment in one piece, so here you go).

The fellas blasting around New York City still lives rent free in my head to this day.

Submitted by: pedal-force

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

The Renault Avantime Project

The Renault Avantime Project

The one where they try to get the Renault Avantime around the track as fast as a lancer Evo. It’s not super spectacular but I think they should have done this idea more

Working in an office with other car enthusiasts means we rarely agree on good cars. I love the fact that one of the few cars this trio actually liked was the Renault Avantime.

Submitted by: Logan M. Jokisch via Twitter

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Historic People Carrier Racing

Historic People Carrier Racing

Historic People Carrier Racing | Top Gear

For me it has to be the Historic People Carrier Racing Championship...or used minivan racing. I feel like the segment speaks for itself

All of these cheap car races are brilliant, but this one may be the best there ever was.

Submitted by: Maxis47

Advertisement

17 / 17