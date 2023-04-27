What’s Your Favorite Old Top Gear Segment?

Some of the best television ever put on air is the Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May era of Top Gear that ran from 2002 to 2015. Dozens and dozens of episodes of pure gold were pumped out of the BBC to televisions all over the world. Or, if you’re like me, a lot of them were ripped to 144p YouTube videos since we didn’t get Top Gear over here.

Anyway, I’ve been going down a bit of a rabbit hole lately by watching a ton of golden-era Top Gear videos, and it got me thinking. Which is the best? And, that’s what led me to today’s question. I want to know what your favorite golden-era Top Gear video is. Sure, the fellas continued on with Amazon after Jeremy decided to be an asshole (again), but it has never really been the same as it was during that 13-ish year run. So, let us try to focus on those good times, shall we?

If you asked me (I mean, you didn’t, but let’s just pretend), my favorite OG Top Gear segment is probably the one where they build the electric car, Geoff. At this point I have lost count of how many times I’ve watched this video. It just really tickles my fancy. All three members of the trio are just there doing their own thing. There’s not much more you could ask for. Well, okay. I guess we could have asked for Jeremy to not be a shitbag.

Watching old Top Gear videos on my parents’ computer while I was growing up was honestly very formative for me. In no small way, it’s part of the reason I’m here today writing for all of you.

Anyway, drop down below and let us know what your favorite golden-era Top Gear bit is. And as always, please tell your fellow Jalops why it’s your favorite bit. A little story never hurt anyone, did it?