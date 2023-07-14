The Hyundai RN22e Crashed Hard At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Based on the electric Ioniq 6, the Hyundai RN22e is a racing prototype that makes 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. And we’re sure it’s a blast to drive. But at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, it didn’t fare so well. Things started out fine, as most runs do, and as we’ve seen in previous videos, the RN22e is an incredibly capable car. All that power in a stripped-out race car tends to lead to that.

But the run didn’t last long. About 30 seconds in , the driver essentially missed a hard left turn. Instead of going around the corner, they went straight into the hay bales. Hard. It almost looked like a scene from an old Top Gear segment. Just hay flying everywhere.

The good news is, the hay bales did what they were there to do and stopped the car without anyone getting hurt. The driver and passenger may be a little banged up and sore, and the driver’s ego may be a little bruised, but they were both able to get out of the car on their own and didn’t appear to have any serious injuries.



As far as the car goes, it’s hard to tell how much damage the crash caused. You know, because it was buried in a pile of hay . But in the video, you can see a number of parts strewn across the path the car took through the hay, and it seems safe to say that the RN22e has seen better days. We’re willing to bet that Hyundai will just fix it up and get it back in action relatively soon. It probably won’t be an inexpensive repair, but hey, that just comes with the territory when you’re running a one-off prototype at Goodwood.