These Are Consumer Reports' Best SUV Deals That You Can Actually Buy

If you can't afford to wait to buy a Toyota, consider these alternatives.

Collin Woodard
Kia EV6
Photo: Kia

The Toyota RAV4 brings a lot to the table, offering practicality, reliability and good fuel economy in a package that also looks tougher than it needs to. So it’s no surprise that demand is still through the roof for them. But if you need a new SUV quickly and don’t want to pay an insane markup, the RAV4 is probably not an option.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have any options, though. Consumer Reports recently put together a list of SUVs that you can actually buy right now that are also well-reviewed and have national incentives that should make them better deals. Which, after years of markups, comes as a huge relief. Let’s take a look at what made the list.

Cadillac XT5

Cadillac XT5
Photo: Cadillac

Most buyers shopping for a compact luxury crossover probably aren’t going to consider the Cadillac XT5, but maybe you can be convinced with a six-percent discount. The incentive on the XT5 Premium Luxury AWD could save you about $3,100 and expires September 5.

Chevrolet Traverse

Chevrolet Traverse
Photo: Chevrolet

There’s a new Traverse coming out, so we’re not surprised to see Chevrolet is trying to clear out old inventory. There’s now a seven-percent incentive on the Traverse, which means an AWD Premier should come at a near-$3,300 discount. But act fast because this one ends July 31.

Mazda CX-9

Mazda CX-9
Photo: Mazda

If you’re shopping for a three-row crossover and the Chevrolet Traverse isn’t really your speed, check out the Mazda CX-9. It also has a seven-percent incentive that could save you just under $2,600 on a CX-9 Touring AWD. Also like the Traverse, this incentive expires at the end of July.

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Blazer
Photo: Chevrolet

Say what you will about Chevrolet’s choice to turn the Blazer from a truck-based off-roader into a somewhat sporty crossover, but the Blazer is the Chevy crossover to get if you don’t need the Traverse’s third row. That’s because it also has a seven-percent incentive that means saving about $2,700 off the MSRP. At least until August begins.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6
Photo: Kia

You wouldn’t expect to see an electric vehicle on a list of crossovers with cash on the hood, but the Kia EV6 now has an eight-percent incentive through September 5. That means an EV6 Wind AWD could be had with a $4,200 discount. Not bad for Consumer Reports’ highest-rated EV.

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox
Photo: Chevrolet

Yeah, there are a lot of Chevrolets on this list. And the Equinox sure is one of them. But with a nine-percent incentive and just under $2,600 in potential savings, it will sure be a whole lot cheaper than the new RAV4 that you really want. Like the others, this incentive expires on July 31.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

If you were surprised to see the Kia EV6 here, you may be even more surprised to see the Ioniq 5 is also here with an even larger 10-percent incentive. It’s also Consumer Reports’ second-highest-rated EV, and on an Ioniq 5 SEL AWD, that means a neat $5,000 discount. This time around, though, it ends July 31 instead of September 5.

