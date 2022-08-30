The Mazda CX-9 might be one of the most well-received full-size crossovers on the market. And if you were hoping to get into a new one for under $40,000, you’re out of luck. Mazda has slightly updated the CX-9 for 2023 and with those updates come a new, higher price. The ‘23 CX9 now starts at $40,025. Yes, that includes destination charges.

Previously, the 2022 CX-9 was available in a base Sport trim. Including a $1,275 destination charge, you could get into a CX-9 Sport for $36,905. For whatever reason, be it a low take rate or Mazda just wanting to make more money, the Sport trim has been dropped. The new base trim for the CX-9 is Touring which starts at the aforementioned $40,025.



It’s not just a price increase, however. That extra money comes with a few standard features from Mazda. There’s standard six-passenger seating with second-row captains chairs, standard leather seats available in either black or tan, a power moonroof, a wireless phone charger, and LED fog lamps. Not bad considering that many of these features used to require moving up to the Touring Plus trim which was nearly $44,000 with those options.



Along with those larger tweaks to the CX-9, the Carbon Edition and Signature trims of the model will see $850 and $900 increases respectively. But other than that, there are no other big changes to the crossover, including the engine, which will remain the turbocharged 2.5-liter 250 horsepower I4. The 2023 CX-9 hits dealerships this fall.

