2024 Chevrolet Traverse Gets Its Own Z71 Trim

Apparently, today is New Crossover Day. First, Hyundai introduced the boxy new Santa Fe, and now there’s this: the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse. It, too, is boxier than its predecessor, although Chevrolet didn’t go nearly as far as Hyundai did with the Santa Fe. Instead, it went in a more trucklike direction that actually works better than you’d expect if you just heard about it without seeing any photos.

And since it’s more trucklike, it’s also now going to be offered with an optional Z71 off-road package. Do families shopping for three-row crossovers necessarily need an off-road package? Nope. But we won’t be surprised if it still sells like hotcakes. Obviously, we haven’t driven it yet, but it looks like it could handle more serious trails than it will ever see. And these days, rugged looks sell.

If you go for the Z71, you get a wider track and an extra inch of ground clearance, all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, a better approach angle, an aluminum skidplate, a twin-clutch all-wheel drive system, upgraded dampers, an off-road drive mode, hill descent control and a trailering package.

But while the Z71 is the one most people are going to be talking about, it definitely isn’t the only trim level available on the Traverse. It will also be offered in LS, LT and RS versions. Regardless of which Traverse you select, power will come from a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 315 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic, and while front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is an option.

Chevrolet also includes a suite of driver assistance and safety features as standard, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking that will also brake for pedestrians and cyclists, blind spot steering assist and rear cross-traffic braking. Additionally, you won’t be able to drive the car without your seatbelt buckled, which will surely upset a few people but should also be more widely deployed. Just don’t put heavy objects in the front passenger seat unless you want to buckle them in, though.

Inside, there’s an 11-inch driver display, as well as a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Six USB ports are standard, and wireless charging is available. It also offers 98 cubic feet of cargo capacity, which Chevrolet says is best in class. And you’ll be able to order it with seating for either seven or eight passengers. Super Cruise is also an option. According to Chevrolet, the 2024 Traverse will go on sale in early 2024 and that pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

