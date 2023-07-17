2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: This Is It

The current Hyundai Santa Fe is a solid midsize family crossover that gets good gas mileage but also looks a little weird with its split headlights. It’s got curves and creases and feels like it’s trying a little too hard to look like it’s from the future. So for the 2024 redesign, Hyundai did the only thing you could imagine and turned it into a box on wheels. Meet the new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Sure, there are things you might want to know about a new crossover, such as what kinds of engines it has, what features come standard and how much it will cost, but Hyundai’s keeping all of that information to itself for now. But we’re sure plenty of people will be more than happy to argue in the comments about whether this redesign is good or not. Which we suspect is what Hyundai wants.

The Jalopnik staff is currently torn on the new Santa Fe, with at least one against the design, a few not sure whether they like it or not and most in favor. Normie friends, however, had much more negative reactions when asked for their thoughts, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see similar split opinions below. But at the very least, we can all agree that Hyundai really committed to the redesign and whether you love it or hate it, at least you have a feeling about it, and that’s definitely better than an automaker introducing another forgettable design.

Hyundai also wants you to know that the H pattern in the headlights is intentional and that there are also other H designs throughout the vehicle. Also, the “[l]arge tailgate and spacious interior offer best-in-class terrace-like space that’s great for urban life and even better for the outdoors.” Oh, and you can get it with 21-inch wheels. The interior, meanwhile, takes a clean, minimalist approach that looks less controversial than the exterior.

According to Hyundai, a full reveal is set for August, so hopefully, we’ll get more information about pricing, powertrains, features, and standard equipment then. But until that happens, we’re free to fight over whether or not Hyundai’s not-quite-a-Land Rover design is good or not.

