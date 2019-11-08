Comment Of The Day: Bridge-Rock Interchange Edition

We all seem to enjoy a bit of vehicular schadenfreude around here. This might explain our years-long infatuation with the 11-foot-8 bridge in North Carolina. But as you probably have heard, the infamous Low Ass Bridge is being raised. And like any respected publication might do when a long story comes to a natural conclusion, we’ve been forced to pivot to rocks.

That’s right, son of a motherless goat, the Tall Ass Rock is our new Low Ass Bridge. For being the first to figure it out, please accept my deepest appreciation and this COTD award. Now watch out for menaces from above and below. It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this:

