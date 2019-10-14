Drive Free or Die.
Our Garbage Infrastructure

North Carolina's Infamous Low-Ass Bridge Will Soon Be Raised

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:11Foot8
1.5K
17
Save

I have some bad news for those of you who enjoyed watching box trucks get sardine can’d on Durham, North Carolina’s most famous unforgiving bridge: the brutal 11 Foot 8 bridge. Miserably but rationally, the cruel, truck-roof-hungry bridge will be raised, though it’s not known how high. This rail overpass has been a meager 11 feet, eight inches high for over a century!

Sure, truck drivers will be happy to not turn their trucks into convertibles, but what about us? What about those of us who loved watching the videos? Or, more importantly, what about all those sweet, sweet clicks we got by reposting the videos shot by the 11foot8 camera? We’re the real victims here.

The Durham Transportation Department described their stupid plan in a tweet sent a couple of days ago:

Advertisement

Man, who asked for this? This sounds like a plot by Big Insurance because they were sick of paying sweet, kind, local mom and pop truck re-roofing shops to fix the trucks that got peeled by the bridge.

I better not hear the Durham City Council lamenting about a decline of tourism to Durham, or to lament the state of Durham’s cultural scene: you fools destroyed a cultural (and possibly religious) landmark.

Goodbye, sweet bridge. You’ll be fucking up the roofs off angels’ box trucks from now on.

Share This Story

goodnight, sweet prince

The 11-Foot-8 Bridge Claims Another Sacrifice to the God of Things That Are Taller Than You Thought
Infamous Low-Ass Bridge Claims Camper's A/C Unit, Sending Witness Into Screaming Fit
When Are You Idiots Gonna Learn Not to Drive Your Box Trucks Into the Low-Ass Bridge

About the author

Jason Torchinsky
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

EmailTwitterPosts