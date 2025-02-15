Cheap Leases On Expensive Cars, Used Cars To Avoid And The Best American Vehicles In This Week's Car Buying Roundup

When you’re shopping for a used car, it can be hard to narrow down the list of vehicles you’re interested in looking at. Finding the exact car that’s right for you is even harder, especially since there’s no guarantee the car you want will even be available in your area. Plus, it doesn’t exactly help that even when you’re talking about the same generation of vehicle, reliability can vary from model year to model year. - Collin Woodard Read More
With the federal tax credits on EV leases currently still in play, there are some excellent opportunities for deals. The Acura brand often gets lost in the shuffle while Honda tends to take all the headlines. But luxury car shoppers in the market for a quality EV, should check out the deals on the ZDX. - Tom McParland Read More
Buying This Pair Of 6.0-Liter AMG Hammers With Manual Transmissions Is The Best Way To Spend $4 Million
It’s been amazing to see the rise of “youngtimers” in the car market, cult classics from the 1980s and ’90s that are seeing huge surges in popularity both on social media and at high-end car shows and auctions. At the upcoming Amelia Island Concours next month, Gooding & Company is auctioning off a host of youngtimers, including what might be the finest Ruf Yellowbird in existence. But my two favorites from the sale are a pair of seemingly unassuming late-’80s Mercedes-Benz E-Classes that, upon closer inspection, are actually monstrous six-liter AMG Hammers — and both have super-rare manual transmissions. If you’ve got about $4 million burning a hole in your pocket, I can’t think of a better way to spend it. - Daniel Golson Read More
It’s been a long time since buying American really meant something. Many foreign automakers now build their vehicles in the U.S., while American automakers have moved some of their production to Canada and Mexico. Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep are owned by a European company. Lucid has its headquarters in California, but it’s received investments from both China and Saudi Arabia. So at this point, what even is an American car anymore? - Collin Woodard Read More
Dan and his wife live in Portland and predictably drive an Outback. They are looking for a second car mostly for driving around town in something more fun to drive than the Subaru. With a budget up to $15,000, what car should they buy? - Tom McParland Read More
The best part about Volkswagen’s ID Buzz is its retro styling. From the brightly colored two-tone paint jobs to its front fascia and overall design inspired by the original Type 2 Bus, it looks great and unlike anything else on the road. If you really want to stand out, though, and think the Buzz could lean even harder into the retro look, one dealership is delivering with a Scooby-Doo–inspired wrap on one ID Buzz it has listed for sale. - Lawrence Hodge Read More
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Lexus is a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in all but name. That pedigree means it’s likely to be just as stout as it is luxurious. Let’s see if this super-clean example is also right priced. - Rob Emslie Read More
These days, you’ve got more options than ever if you’re looking to buy a new SUV or crossover. Even Ferrari’s gotten into the SUV game if you have $400,000 to spend. Sadly, most people don’t have nearly half a million dollars lying around, and even if they do, they probably don’t want to spend it on a car. Normal folks have to work with an actual budget, and sometimes you end up buying something a little different because it ended up being a better deal than expected. - Collin Woodard Read More
Remember when the first Tesla Roadster was released? Back in the days before EV performance and electric motors in supercars were the norm, the Roadster was this weird out-there thing. Now, though, it seems they’re ending up the way all cars do: As beat-to-hell examples available on Facebook Marketplace with salvage titles. - Amber DaSilva Read More
While not quite small enough to park on the sidewalk, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mini wears the factory trim package named for such pedestrian pathways. Let’s see if that and a decently stout drivetrain can keep us from walking away from its asking price. - Rob Emslie Read More