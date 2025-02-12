Acura's Most Expensive Car Is The Cheapest To Lease

With the federal tax credits on EV leases currently still in play, there are some excellent opportunities for deals. The Acura brand often gets lost in the shuffle while Honda tends to take all the headlines. But luxury car shoppers in the market for a quality EV, should check out the deals on the ZDX.

Despite the confusing nature of the ZDX, which is a fancy Honda that is really made by Chevrolet, it is a solid choice for those who want something a tad more futuristic and sportier than the Prologue. Right now, there are some amazing lease deals available, provided you live in a CARB state and own a competitive brand.

The ZDX is Acura’s most expensive car with a starting MSRP of $65,850 for an A-Spec rear-wheel-drive trim. The 499 horsepower, dual-motor Type S AWD with the Performance Tire and Wheel tops out at $75,850.

Naturally, the lease special is focused on the base model, and how good of a deal you get depends on where you live and what you currently have in your driveway.

Here is the fine print -

For residents of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, MN, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, RI, VA, VT, or WA, and owners of either a 2004 or higher Acura or owners of a 2014 or newer model of practically every other car brand, you could qualify for a 10,000 mile, 24 month lease with payments as low as $299 per month with $2999 due at signing.

This works out to an effective lease cost of $424 per month before tax on a car with an MSRP of almost $66,000. For comparison purposes, Acura’s cheapest car the Integra has a lease special for current Acura owners at an effective cost of $482 per month and that is based on a vehicle with an MSRP of $36,195.

If you don’t live in a CARB state but qualify for loyalty or conquest, the ZDX would have an effective lease at $452 per month. If you don’t qualify for either special discount, the effective lease is $586/mo. Which is still incredibly competitive on a car that retails in the mid $60,000 range.

Naturally, opting for an AWD model and moving up the trim lines is going to result in a higher payment, but even more expensive models should retain the excellent payment-to-MSRP ratio.

