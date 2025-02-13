At $15,500, Is This 2007 Mini Cooper S A Mega-Bargain?

While not quite small enough to park on the sidewalk, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mini wears the factory trim package named for such pedestrian pathways. Let’s see if that and a decently stout drivetrain can keep us from walking away from its asking price.

I Need A Project Car For A Tall Dude | WCSYB? CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video I Need A Project Car For A Tall Dude | WCSYB?

I Need A Project Car For A Tall Dude | WCSYB? CC Share Subtitles Off

English I Need A Project Car For A Tall Dude | WCSYB?

In the 1990 David Lynch (R.I.P.) film Wild at Heart, Nicholas Cage’s character, Sailor, is anchored by his snakeskin jacket, which he repeatedly announces is “a symbol of my individuality, and my belief... in personal freedom.” If Cage’s character had chosen to express his distinctiveness through a vehicle instead of outerwear, he might have done so through a customized truck like the 1988 Ford Ranger GT we looked at yesterday. Tarted up with aftermarket bits on its grille, hood, and front fenders, that little pickup gained in individuality what it lost in more universal appeal. A $6,000 price tag proved equally divisive, handing the Ranger a 70 percent No Dice loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hey, how about this for a spec sheet: 168 horsepower 1.6-liter supercharged four, six-speed manual transmission, 17-inch light alloy wheels, a leather interior, and a convertible roof, all in a car weighing in at less than 2,750 pounds. Pretty appealing stuff, right? Oh, did I mention that it’s a Mini?

Advertisement

Today’s 2007 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk edition—yes, that’s really what they called it—is a bit of an anomaly, and not just because of the strangely-named trim package. It represents the first generation of New Mini, despite the hardtop edition having been replaced this model year for round two. The convertible would see one more tour of duty after this model year before being replaced by its own updated edition.

Advertisement

To make up for the wait, Mini offered the Sidewalk package to spruce things up. This $4,000 tarting could be applied to either the standard model or the supercharged Cooper S. Our car happens to be the hot rod S and comes with the desirable Getrag six-speed stick bolted to its supercharged Tritec four.

The Sidewalk-specific bits include special badging on the fenders and door sills, model-specific 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating in Malt Brown with contrasting piping, and a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Advertisement

Other than that, it looks to be a bog-standard Cooper S, with charm-bracelet dimensions, retro-mod styling, and an interior that’s a riot of finicky details. Based on the pictures, everything looks to be in excellent condition. The champagne metallic paint appears to be without significant flaws, and the interior comes across as clean and without an excess of wear, even on its alloy and rubber pedals.

Advertisement

That’s explainable in the car’s modest 61,800 mileage and the extensive service history the seller shares. Another plus is the convertible top, which the seller wisely shows in the retracted position only. The Mini droptop is one of those cars that look OK with the top down and like it’s wearing the world’s most poorly-fitting toupee when it’s up. According to the ad, this car has been fitted with an aftermarket remote top actuating mechanism, which, as the name implies, can open or close the top remotely.

Advertisement

Other than that, the car is presented as stock. The seller claims no mechanical issues and says the car has been used as a weekend warrior rather than as a daily. The reason given for the sale is the need for a larger back seat for growing kids. A clean title and current tags close out the car’s checklist, meaning we must now consider its $15,500 asking price.

Advertisement

That’s a lot of cash for a first-generation Mini, although this one does seem to have the goods and is a low-mileage, well-kept example, to boot. What do you think, though: is it worth $15,500 to call one’s own? Or is that price a bit too big for this Mini’s britches?

You decide!

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up via email and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.