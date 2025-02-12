Car Buying

Don't Buy These 67 Used Cars, At Least According To Consumer Reports

Some models made in certain years just have more problems than you may want to deal with

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (34)
Toyota Tundra
Photo: Toyota

When you’re shopping for a used car, it can be hard to narrow down the list of vehicles you’re interested in looking at. Finding the exact car that’s right for you is even harder, especially since there’s no guarantee the car you want will even be available in your area. Plus, it doesn’t exactly help that even when you’re talking about the same generation of vehicle, reliability can vary from model year to model year.

While we may not be able to tell you which car you should buy — except the Miata, definitely buy the Miata — but our friends at Consumer Reports recently combed through their reliability data to find the used cars with the worst reliability based on model year. That doesn’t mean the model itself is automatically bad, though. It could just be that there were a few problems one year that got fixed the next.

Since this reliability data comes from actual vehicle owners, it’s also possible Consumer Reports didn’t have a large enough sample size to include a vehicle on the list. For example, no Alfa Romeos made the list, and I’m willing to bet it’s much more likely that Consumer Reports subscribers don’t buy Alfas than it is that the Tonale is actually a great buy. So if you want to make sure to avoid the least reliable used cars on the market, be extra careful if you’re looking at buying one of these cars:

Audi

Audi A6
Photo: Audi
  • A6: 2019
  • Q3: 2018
  • Q7: 2017
  • Q8 e-tron: 2024

BMW

BMW 3 Series
Photo: BMW
  • 3 Series: 2024
  • iX: 2023
  • X5 PHEV: 2024

Buick

Buick Encore GX
Photo: Buick
  • Encore GX: 2024

Cadillac

Cadillac Lyriq
Photo: Cadillac
  • Lyriq: 2024

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Blazer
Photo: Chevrolet
  • Blazer: 2019, 2024
  • Blazer EV: 2024
  • Bolt: 2020, 2021
  • Colorado: 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024
  • Silverado 1500: 2019
  • Suburban: 2016
  • Tahoe: 2015, 2017, 2021
  • Traverse: 2015


Chrysler

Chrysler Pacifica
Photo: Chrysler
  • Pacifica Hybrid: 2018, 2021


Ford

Ford Bronco Sport
Photo: Ford
  • Bronco Sport: 2021
  • Escape: 2021
  • Escape Hybrid: 2021, 2022, 2023
  • Expedition: 2018, 2019, 2021
  • Explorer: 2020
  • F-150 Hybrid: 2021, 2022, 2023
  • F-150 Lightning: 2023
  • F-350: 2017
  • Maverick Hybrid: 2022
  • Mustang Mach-E: 2021


Genesis

Genesis GV80
Photo: Genesis
  • GV80: 2021


GMC

GMC Canyon
Photo: GMC
  • Acadia: 2016
  • Canyon: 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024
  • Sierra 1500: 2019
  • Yukon: 2015, 2017, 2021
  • Yukon XL: 2016


Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai
  • Ioniq 5: 2022
  • Kona: 2019
  • Santa Fe: 2015, 2016
  • Santa Fe Hybrid: 2022
  • Sonata: 2016


Jeep

Jeep Gladiator
Photo: Jeep
  • Gladiator: 2020
  • Grand Cherokee: 2023
  • Grand Cherokee L: 2021, 2023
  • Wrangler: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023


Kia

Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia
  • Optima: 2016, 2017
  • Sorento: 2021
  • Sportage Hybrid: 2024
  • Sportage Plug-In Hybrid: 2023


Lincoln

Lincoln Aviator
Photo: Lincoln
  • Aviator: 2020


Lucid

Lucid Air
Photo: Lucid
  • Air: 2023


Mazda

Mazda CX-90
Photo: Mazda
  • CX-50: 2024
  • CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid: 2024

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
  • C-Class: 2015
  • E-Class: 2019
  • GLE: 2021, 2024


Nissan

Nissan Frontier
Photo: Nissan
  • Frontier: 2022
  • Pathfinder: 2017
  • Rogue Select: 2015
  • Sentra: 2019


Ram

Ram Power Wagon
Photo: Ram
  • 2500: 2021


Rivian

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian
  • R1S: 2023
  • R1T: 2023


Tesla

Tesla Model X
Photo: Tesla
  • Model X: 2023


Toyota

Toyota Tundra
Photo: Toyota
  • Tundra: 2022, 2023


Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.4
Photo: Volkswagen
  • Atlas: 2018, 2021
  • ID.4: 2021
  • Taos: 2022