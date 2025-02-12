Don't Buy These 67 Used Cars, At Least According To Consumer Reports

When you’re shopping for a used car, it can be hard to narrow down the list of vehicles you’re interested in looking at. Finding the exact car that’s right for you is even harder, especially since there’s no guarantee the car you want will even be available in your area. Plus, it doesn’t exactly help that even when you’re talking about the same generation of vehicle, reliability can vary from model year to model year.

While we may not be able to tell you which car you should buy — except the Miata, definitely buy the Miata — but our friends at Consumer Reports recently combed through their reliability data to find the used cars with the worst reliability based on model year. That doesn’t mean the model itself is automatically bad, though. It could just be that there were a few problems one year that got fixed the next.

Since this reliability data comes from actual vehicle owners, it’s also possible Consumer Reports didn’t have a large enough sample size to include a vehicle on the list. For example, no Alfa Romeos made the list, and I’m willing to bet it’s much more likely that Consumer Reports subscribers don’t buy Alfas than it is that the Tonale is actually a great buy. So if you want to make sure to avoid the least reliable used cars on the market, be extra careful if you’re looking at buying one of these cars:

Audi

A6: 2019

2019 Q3: 2018

2018 Q7: 2017

2017 Q8 e-tron: 2024

BMW

3 Series: 2024

2024 iX: 2023

2023 X5 PHEV: 2024

Buick

Encore GX: 2024

Cadillac

Lyriq: 2024

Chevrolet

Blazer: 2019, 2024

2019, 2024 Blazer EV: 2024

2024 Bolt: 2020, 2021

2020, 2021 Colorado: 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024

2017, 2019, 2023, 2024 Silverado 1500: 2019

2019 Suburban: 2016

2016 Tahoe: 2015, 2017, 2021

2015, 2017, 2021 Traverse: 2015



Chrysler

Pacifica Hybrid: 2018, 2021



Ford

Bronco Sport: 2021

2021 Escape: 2021

2021 Escape Hybrid: 2021, 2022, 2023

2021, 2022, 2023 Expedition: 2018, 2019, 2021

2018, 2019, 2021 Explorer: 2020

2020 F-150 Hybrid: 2021, 2022, 2023

2021, 2022, 2023 F-150 Lightning: 2023

2023 F-350: 2017

2017 Maverick Hybrid: 2022

2022 Mustang Mach-E: 2021



Genesis

GV80: 2021



GMC

Acadia: 2016

2016 Canyon: 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024

2017, 2019, 2023, 2024 Sierra 1500: 2019

2019 Yukon: 2015, 2017, 2021

2015, 2017, 2021 Yukon XL: 2016



Hyundai

Ioniq 5: 2022

2022 Kona: 2019

2019 Santa Fe: 2015, 2016

2015, 2016 Santa Fe Hybrid: 2022

2022 Sonata: 2016



Jeep

Gladiator: 2020

2020 Grand Cherokee: 2023

2023 Grand Cherokee L: 2021, 2023

2021, 2023 Wrangler: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023



Kia

Optima: 2016, 2017

2016, 2017 Sorento: 2021

2021 Sportage Hybrid: 2024

2024 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid: 2023



Lincoln

Aviator: 2020



Lucid

Air: 2023



Mazda

CX-50: 2024

2024 CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid: 2024

C-Class: 2015

2015 E-Class: 2019

2019 GLE: 2021, 2024



Nissan

Frontier: 2022

2022 Pathfinder: 2017

2017 Rogue Select: 2015

2015 Sentra: 2019



Ram

2500: 2021



Rivian

R1S: 2023

2023 R1T: 2023



Tesla

Model X: 2023



Toyota

Tundra: 2022, 2023



Volkswagen

Atlas: 2018, 2021

2018, 2021 ID.4: 2021