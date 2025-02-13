The Best Deals On New SUVs For February 2025, According To Consumer Reports

These days, you’ve got more options than ever if you’re looking to buy a new SUV or crossover. Even Ferrari’s gotten into the SUV game if you have $400,000 to spend. Sadly, most people don’t have nearly half a million dollars lying around, and even if they do, they probably don’t want to spend it on a car. Normal folks have to work with an actual budget, and sometimes you end up buying something a little different because it ended up being a better deal than expected.
If you’re one of those people who loves to find a good deal, our friends at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of SUVs it recommends that also currently come with the biggest discounts. Every dealer is a little different, so there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get a vehicle below for exactly the price shown, but at the very least, it’s a good place to start. Let’s take a look at the crossovers with the biggest discounts for February 2025:
Mazda CX-30
2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred Package AWD
- MSRP: $28,940
- Potential Savings: $1,224
- Expected Price: $27,716
- Discount: 4 percent
- Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025
Ford Mustang Mach-E
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD
- MSRP: $42,995
- Potential Savings: $1,860
- Expected Price: $41,135
- Discount: 4 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025
Mazda CX-50
2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus Package AWD
- MSRP: $37,500
- Potential Savings: $1,938
- Expected Price: $35,562
- Discount: 5 percent
- Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025
Ford Bronco Sport
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks AWD
- MSRP: $35,195
- Potential Savings: $1,982
- Expected Price: $33,213
- Discount: 6 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025
Cadillac XT5
2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD
- MSRP: $52,595
- Potential Savings: $3,130
- Expected Price: $49,465
- Discount: 6 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025
Ford Explorer
2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD
- MSRP: $46,465
- Potential Savings: $2,859
- Expected Price: $43,606
- Discount: 6 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025
Nissan Rogue
2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
- MSRP: $32,370
- Potential Savings: $2,241
- Expected Price: $30,129
- Discount: 7 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025
Ford Escape
2025 Ford Escape Active AWD
- MSRP: $29,800
- Potential Savings: $2,192
- Expected Price: $27,608
- Discount: 7 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025
Audi Q3
2025 Audi Q3 S Line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro
- MSRP: $39,800
- Potential Savings: $3,887
- Expected Price: $35,913
- Discount: 10 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025
Kia EV9
2025 Kia EV9 Wind AWD
- MSRP: $63,900
- Potential Savings: $11,277
- Expected Price: $52,623
- Discount: 18 percent
- Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025