The Best Deals On New SUVs For February 2025, According To Consumer Reports

These days, you’ve got more options than ever if you’re looking to buy a new SUV or crossover. Even Ferrari’s gotten into the SUV game if you have $400,000 to spend. Sadly, most people don’t have nearly half a million dollars lying around, and even if they do, they probably don’t want to spend it on a car. Normal folks have to work with an actual budget, and sometimes you end up buying something a little different because it ended up being a better deal than expected.

If you’re one of those people who loves to find a good deal, our friends at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of SUVs it recommends that also currently come with the biggest discounts. Every dealer is a little different, so there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get a vehicle below for exactly the price shown, but at the very least, it’s a good place to start. Let’s take a look at the crossovers with the biggest discounts for February 2025:

Mazda CX-30

2024 Mazda CX-30 Review | Big Enough for a Small Family?

2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred Package AWD

MSRP: $28,940

$28,940 Potential Savings: $1,224

$1,224 Expected Price: $27,716

$27,716 Discount: 4 percent

4 percent Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025



Ford Mustang Mach-E

18,000 Miles in the Ford Mustang Mach-E | What It’s Like to Live With | Long-Term Test Wrap-Up

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

MSRP: $42,995

$42,995 Potential Savings: $1,860

$1,860 Expected Price: $41,135

$41,135 Discount: 4 percent

4 percent Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025

Mazda CX-50

2024 Mazda CX-50 Review

2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus Package AWD

MSRP: $37,500

$37,500 Potential Savings: $1,938

$1,938 Expected Price: $35,562

$35,562 Discount: 5 percent

5 percent Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025



Ford Bronco Sport

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review | Is This The Best Small SUV In America?

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks AWD

MSRP: $35,195

$35,195 Potential Savings: $1,982

$1,982 Expected Price: $33,213

$33,213 Discount: 6 percent

6 percent Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025



Cadillac XT5

Indepth Review: 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury on Everyman Driver

2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD

MSRP: $52,595

$52,595 Potential Savings: $3,130

$3,130 Expected Price: $49,465

$49,465 Discount: 6 percent

6 percent Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025



Ford Explorer

New 2025 Ford Explorer review // So much better inside!

2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD

MSRP: $46,465

$46,465 Potential Savings: $2,859

$2,859 Expected Price: $43,606

$43,606 Discount: 6 percent

6 percent Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025



Nissan Rogue

2024 Nissan Rogue | Great, But Some Red Flags

2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD

MSRP: $32,370

$32,370 Potential Savings: $2,241

$2,241 Expected Price: $30,129

$30,129 Discount: 7 percent

7 percent Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025



Ford Escape

Ford Escape Review: Refreshing a Classic

2025 Ford Escape Active AWD

MSRP: $29,800

$29,800 Potential Savings: $2,192

$2,192 Expected Price: $27,608

$27,608 Discount: 7 percent

7 percent Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025



Audi Q3

2024 Audi Q3 — More Features and STILL Under $40,000!

2025 Audi Q3 S Line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro

MSRP: $39,800

$39,800 Potential Savings: $3,887

$3,887 Expected Price: $35,913

$35,913 Discount: 10 percent

10 percent Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025



Kia EV9

The 2024 Kia EV9 is an ALL-ELECTRIC Telluride | MotorWeek Road Test

2025 Kia EV9 Wind AWD

MSRP: $63,900

$63,900 Potential Savings: $11,277

$11,277 Expected Price: $52,623

$52,623 Discount: 18 percent

18 percent Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025