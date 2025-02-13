Car Buying

The Best Deals On New SUVs For February 2025, According To Consumer Reports

If you're in the market for a new SUV and want to save some money, give this list a look.

Kia EV9
Photo: Kia

These days, you’ve got more options than ever if you’re looking to buy a new SUV or crossover. Even Ferrari’s gotten into the SUV game if you have $400,000 to spend. Sadly, most people don’t have nearly half a million dollars lying around, and even if they do, they probably don’t want to spend it on a car. Normal folks have to work with an actual budget, and sometimes you end up buying something a little different because it ended up being a better deal than expected.

If you’re one of those people who loves to find a good deal, our friends at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of SUVs it recommends that also currently come with the biggest discounts. Every dealer is a little different, so there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get a vehicle below for exactly the price shown, but at the very least, it’s a good place to start. Let’s take a look at the crossovers with the biggest discounts for February 2025:

Mazda CX-30

2024 Mazda CX-30 Review | Big Enough for a Small Family?

2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred Package AWD

  • MSRP: $28,940
  • Potential Savings: $1,224
  • Expected Price: $27,716
  • Discount: 4 percent
  • Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025


Ford Mustang Mach-E

18,000 Miles in the Ford Mustang Mach-E | What It’s Like to Live With | Long-Term Test Wrap-Up

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

  • MSRP: $42,995
  • Potential Savings: $1,860
  • Expected Price: $41,135
  • Discount: 4 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025

Mazda CX-50

2024 Mazda CX-50 Review

2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus Package AWD

  • MSRP: $37,500
  • Potential Savings: $1,938
  • Expected Price: $35,562
  • Discount: 5 percent
  • Incentives Expire: Feb. 28, 2025


Ford Bronco Sport

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review | Is This The Best Small SUV In America?

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks AWD

  • MSRP: $35,195
  • Potential Savings: $1,982
  • Expected Price: $33,213
  • Discount: 6 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025


Cadillac XT5

Indepth Review: 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury on Everyman Driver

2025 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD

  • MSRP: $52,595
  • Potential Savings: $3,130
  • Expected Price: $49,465
  • Discount: 6 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025


Ford Explorer

New 2025 Ford Explorer review // So much better inside!

2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD

  • MSRP: $46,465
  • Potential Savings: $2,859
  • Expected Price: $43,606
  • Discount: 6 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025


Nissan Rogue

2024 Nissan Rogue | Great, But Some Red Flags

2025 Nissan Rogue SV AWD

  • MSRP: $32,370
  • Potential Savings: $2,241
  • Expected Price: $30,129
  • Discount: 7 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025


Ford Escape

Ford Escape Review: Refreshing a Classic

2025 Ford Escape Active AWD

  • MSRP: $29,800
  • Potential Savings: $2,192
  • Expected Price: $27,608
  • Discount: 7 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 31, 2025


Audi Q3

2024 Audi Q3 — More Features and STILL Under $40,000!

2025 Audi Q3 S Line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro

  • MSRP: $39,800
  • Potential Savings: $3,887
  • Expected Price: $35,913
  • Discount: 10 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025


Kia EV9

The 2024 Kia EV9 is an ALL-ELECTRIC Telluride | MotorWeek Road Test

2025 Kia EV9 Wind AWD

  • MSRP: $63,900
  • Potential Savings: $11,277
  • Expected Price: $52,623
  • Discount: 18 percent
  • Incentives Expire: March 3, 2025
