Zoinks Scoob! There's A Volkswagen ID Buzz Mystery Machine For Sale

The best part about Volkswagen’s ID Buzz is its retro styling. From the brightly colored two-tone paint jobs to its front fascia and overall design inspired by the original Type 2 Bus, it looks great and unlike anything else on the road. If you really want to stand out, though, and think the Buzz could lean even harder into the retro look, one dealership is delivering with a Scooby-Doo–inspired wrap on one ID Buzz it has listed for sale.

Napleton’s Volkswagen of Urbana, Illinois has a 2025 ID Buzz done up to look like the iconic Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo franchise, and given the Buzz’s styling, it works. In addition to the green and blue livery, the Buzz has been given the same orange flower graphics and “The Mystery Machine” script covering the windows as the Scooby gang’s van. (That wrap over the side windows does seem to make the second and third rows a lot darker inside.) I called the dealer to get more info and was told the wrap was a custom job, though they wouldn’t tell me exactly who did the work. Whoever it was did a great job, because it looks like it could have come from the factory like this. Underneath the wrap is a plain single-tone Candy White paintjob, one of the Buzz’s no-cost options.

Sadly the retro customization doesn’t go any further than the exterior. While the Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo cartoons and movies has an interior with colors and flower graphics to match the outside, this Buzz has its factory interior intact. All seven seats are covered in dark brown leather, while the door panels and lower part of the dash are dark blue, a color scheme VW calls Midnight. Whoever buys this thing should take it to the next level and Scooby-ify the interior, too.

If you want the chance to drive this real-life Mystery Machine, you will have to pay a premium for it. This ID Buzz is a base rear-wheel-drive Pro S model, which starts at $61,545; with a charging cable and pre-paid maintenance thrown in, its MSRP came out to $61,980. The dealership confirmed to me that thanks to the cost of the wrap, along with an added market adjustment, it’s asking $76,295 for the Mystery Machine — that’s about five grand more than a fully loaded Buzz 1st Edition. Honestly, if I had the money, I’d probably go for it.

