Scooby Doo in all of its iterations has been a cultural touchstone for generations, and now you can live out all your crime-solving dreams by spending a night in the iconic Mystery Machine. The Malibu-parked van is available to rent on Airbnb for an extremely limited time for a mere $20 per night, so make sure you’re prepared to stake your claim if you’re interested!

The Mystery Machine Airbnb is yet another collaboration between Airbnb and a celebrity to create limited-edition stays for fans. In this case, the company has partnered with Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy in the first live-action Scooby-Doo, as a way to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Previous collaborations have included Airbnb listing Bad Bunny’s big rig in Miami and Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex and the City apartment. These collaborations are known for their limited booking periods and extremely cheap rental prices.

As such, the Mystery Machine will only be available for three one-night stays on June 24, 25, and 26, with the booking period opening on June 16. And while the whole “limited time only” thing makes this seem like a contest, it’s not; you’ll have to cover your own travel to and from the Mystery Machine if you want to spend the night there.

That said, it... sounds kind of incredible. You’ll be looked over by a concierge after your arrival, who will help you settle in and schedule meals. And the rest of the itinerary sounds even better. From the listing:

A virtual greeting from yours truly upon arrival – I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers) Mystery games galore so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, candy and all the Scooby Snacks that your heart can desire An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for you to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about

Honestly, that kind of sounds like a dream come true — though I’m mostly interested in the virtual chat with Matthew Lillard, the finest actor of our generation, during which time I would exclusively want to talk about SLC Punk, the finest film ever recorded in the history of cinema.

So get ready, Scooby Doo fans: You’re only going to have the tiniest shot at nabbing your reservation in the back of the iconic Mystery Machine.