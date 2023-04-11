These Cars Were Different and Better Outside North America

The 2005-2007 model-year Ford Focus sold in North America looked like a somehow more dated version of the original Focus, a car that launched worldwide between 1998 and 2000. But if you happened to live in Europe around that time, you would’ve had the opportunity to purchase an entirely new generation of Ford’s popular hatch and sedan — one we never received on our shores. One so good, it was even a World Car of the Year finalist. Personally, that’s always bugged me.



In fact, the Focus completely diverged geographically for its second generation. When North America finally did get a “new” model in 2007, it was even uglier and still largely based on the very same 10-year-old bones. Ford got it together again globally in time for the third generation in 2012 (busted PowerShift dual-clutch transmission aside). But by then, buyers’ tastes were starting to sway toward small crossovers and SUVs, and the Focus’ days were numbered. Today, well — we’ll soon be laying flowers at its altar. Rest in peace, Focus. When Ford cared, you could be pretty damn great.

