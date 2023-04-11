These Cars Were Different and Better Outside North America

These Cars Were Different and Better Outside North America

You don't always get the car you want. But if you look overseas, chances are you'll be jealous.

Adam Ismail
The Japanese-market, H22A-powered Honda Accord Euro R, sold from 2000 to 2002.
Image: Honda

What sells in one part of the world may be a dud in another, and it’s for that reason that automakers like to tweak or, in some cases, develop entirely different versions of cars for certain markets. It’s a practice that has faded away somewhat in the 21st century due to globalization and consolidation, but it still happens in rare cases today. For this slideshow, we’re recalling those stand out cases where nameplates offered in North America paled in comparison to their counterparts elsewhere. If you hail west of the Atlantic, this list won’t be fun for you. You’ve been warned!

Any Ford Focus Between 2005 and 2011

Counter-clockwise from top left: the 2005-07 North American Focus, 2008-11 North American Focus, and 2004-07 Global Focus.
Image: Ford

The 2005-2007 model-year Ford Focus sold in North America looked like a somehow more dated version of the original Focus, a car that launched worldwide between 1998 and 2000. But if you happened to live in Europe around that time, you would’ve had the opportunity to purchase an entirely new generation of Ford’s popular hatch and sedan — one we never received on our shores. One so good, it was even a World Car of the Year finalist. Personally, that’s always bugged me.

In fact, the Focus completely diverged geographically for its second generation. When North America finally did get a “new” model in 2007, it was even uglier and still largely based on the very same 10-year-old bones. Ford got it together again globally in time for the third generation in 2012 (busted PowerShift dual-clutch transmission aside). But by then, buyers’ tastes were starting to sway toward small crossovers and SUVs, and the Focus’ days were numbered. Today, well — we’ll soon be laying flowers at its altar. Rest in peace, Focus. When Ford cared, you could be pretty damn great.

Sixth-Generation Honda Accord

Counter-clockwise from top left: the 2000-02 Japanese Accord Euro R (confusing, I know), 1998-2002 European Accord Type R, and 1997-2002 North American Accord Coupe. The U.S. version was certainly no ugly duck, but it was no Accord Euro R, either.
Image: Honda

The late-’90s and early aughts were a strange time for Honda’s popular family sedan, which received entirely different models for each major territory, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The sixth-gen Accord in the latter two markets received Type R, H22A-powered variants of their respective body styles (or “Euro R,” as it was known in Japan) while the seventh- and eighth-gen Accords were brought to North America as Acura TSXs. At least in the latter cases, U.S. buyers were offered some version of the car in sport-sedan guise, just with a different badge. American-market Accords were pretty much always bloated by comparison, though some of them still cleaned up — eight-gen notwithstanding.

Third-Generation Honda Odyssey

2004-10 North American Odyssey, at left, and 2003-08 Japanese Odyssey. There is absolutely no reason for this “Absolute” version to go as hard as it does.
Image: Honda

Believe it or not, the Honda Odyssey from nearly the same time period as the aforementioned Accord also fell victim to the phenomenon of being more interesting outside the States. There’s nothing inherently wrong with North America’s version of the third-gen Odyssey, but the one on sale in Japan between 2003 and 2008 was just plain cooler, with a leaner, wider look and techier, forward-thinking interior. You know how the Kia Carnival made us all collectively stop and take notice at a minivan for the first time maybe ever? Turns out, Honda actually cracked the code two decades ago.

Fourth-Generation Mitsubishi Mirage/Lancer

1995-2001 North American Mirage, at left, and 1999-2001 Lancer Evolution VI.
Image: Mitsubishi

The history of the Mitsubishi Mirage and how it was sometimes but crucially not always the same as the Lancer, depending on market, is a discussion frankly too immense for the scope of this slideshow. (For that, I’ll just point you toward Wikipedia.) All I’ll say is that the car we knew as the Mirage here in North America from 1993 to 2001 was the basis for the Lancer sold in Japan at the time, and therefore also the basis for the Lancer Evolution. That Lancer Evolution. Converting a U.S. Mirage to an Evo is no simple task, but just a few years ago one dedicated enthusiast took it upon himself to right Mitsubishi’s glaring, unforgivable snub to American rally fans. All five of us.

Any Volkswagen Passat Made in the Last Decade

The 2011-15 pre-facelift North American “NMS” Passat, at left, and the 2010-15 Global “B7&quot; Passat.
Image: Volkswagen

It may not be especially obvious looking at them side by side, but the Volkswagen Passat sold in North America between 2011 and last year, when it was discontinued, was entirely different from the version that Europeans were able to buy over that same length of time. Remember: the outgoing Passat was Volkswagen’s “New Midsize Sedan,” built in America, for Americans, to steal family car market share from Toyota and Honda back when sedans mattered. It was cheaper and larger than its across-the-pond counterpart, even if Volkswagen’s designers were able to keep the visual differences to a minimum.

Remember, this was pre-Dieselgate VW: a company that believed it could take over the world by sheer volume alone. Of course, things didn’t quite pan out that way, and the NMS Passat basically languished with facelift after facelift up until last year, even after the rest of the world got an entirely new generation of Passat in 2015 based the MQB floorplan that North American buyers never knew.

Maserati Khamsin

The U.S.-spec Maserati Khamsin, at left, and the European-sold original design.
Image: Wikimedia Commons, Maserati

Up until now, all these examples of cars being made worse for their U.S. debuts — or at least not equally good or better — have been pretty ordinary. Family sedans, compacts, minivans and so on. Here comes the Maserati Khamsin to spoil that trend. The Khamsin, produced from 1974 through 1982, was a beautiful Italian grand tourer with a very innovative rear end design that installed the taillights into a portion of rear glass above the bumper. It looks stunning, even half a century later. But when it came time for Maserati to seek U.S. approval, our government did what it does best: ruin things for sport.

As such, the U.S.-spec Khamsin has two asses, kind of layered vertically. The glass that would normally encapsulate the lights is in the same position, but the lights themselves have been shifted below it, in the cavity of the bumper’s old location. Then, an ultra-chonky, U.S.-law-abiding rubber bumper was stuffed even further below that, making the American Khamsin look like the product of some diabolical, hilarious miscommunication at the plant.

Subaru WRX

The latest-generation Subaru WRX, at left, and the recently-revealed Levorg STI Sport #.
Image: Subaru

Technically the Subaru Levorg is its own model, sold in many markets outside North America. But name aside, the Levorg is obviously just a wagon Impreza or WRX, which makes it better than those cars. The latest Levorg also wears the WRX’s controversial styling considerably better, thanks to the reduction in plastic cladding. I have zero enthusiasm for the current WRX, but I’d give any and all of my redundant body parts for a Levorg STI Sport, and that’s the power of the wagon at work.

Merkur XR4Ti and Ford Sierra

1985-89 Merkur XR4Ti, left, and 1986-92 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth.
Image: Ford

The North American-bound version of the Ford Sierra, the Merkur XR4Ti, never reached the heights of its European cousin despite being built, mostly by hand, in a factory in Germany before being imported to our shores. The XR4Ti didn’t benefit from Ford’s Cologne V6 like its European brethren, and of course the homologation-special Cosworth YBD was right out. Rather, it made do with the turbocharged Lima four-pot, delivering either 145 or 175 horsepower, depending on transmission (manual-equipped cars had it better). We can be happy that the Sierra wound up over here at all, though Dearborn’s execution certainly left much to be desired.

And so ends this slice of cars that were better elsewhere. As always, let us know what you thought of this list in the comments, as well as what other models deserved inclusion.

