Every Single Honda Accord Generation, Ranked

The 2023 Honda Accord hasn’t hit dealers just yet, but readers are already giving their opinions on it. Some may say that it’s strayed too far from Honda’s familiar formula of fun- to- drive and reliable , while others may say that it’s not fun enough for enthusiasts. Whatever your thoughts on it, though, you probably have a favorite prior generation of Accord that you’re using for your comparison.

Personally, I have my favorites, but I wanted to understand why. I looked at the previous 10 generations of the Accord and ranked them from best to worst. While these are my picks, feel free to let us know which ones you love or hate down in the comments.