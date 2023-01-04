The 2023 Honda Accord Starts at $28,390

Honda has given the 11th generation Accord a top-to-bottom redesign with styling that’s both evolutionary and handsome. And with those handsome looks comes a relatively reasonable price — starting at just$28,390. That price also includes a $1,095 destination charge (all prices listed here include this charge as well.) Altogether, the 2023 models comes out just $775 more than the 2022.

The ‘23 Accord is available in six different trim levels: base LX, EX, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and top-of-the-line Touring. Some may be disappointed in the engine choices of the new Accord. Honda has dropped the 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine from the lineup for 2023, leaving just two engines for buyers to choose from. LX and EX trims get powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 with 192 horsepower. That gets paired with a CVT. The rest of the lineup is hybrid, getting a 2.0-liter engine with a two-motor hybrid setup. Total combined system output is 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque.

While these engines are down on power compared to the 2.0L turbocharged engine, they do make up for it in efficiency with mileage ratings ranging from 29/37/32 mpg combined on the LX to 51/44/48 mpg combined on the EX-L. All trims also get a standard suite of Honda’s driver assistance safety systems like traffic jam assist and adaptive cruise control.



The lineup starts with the base LX, which Honda says comes well equipped for its $28,390 starting price. You get standard features like a seven-inch touchscreen display backed up by actual buttons and knobs for the audio system (something I applaud Honda for pointing out), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.



Moving up to the EX, that starts at $30,705. It gets you everything the LX comes with, plus standard features like heated front seats, a power sunroof, a 10-way power driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control.



Honda seems to be trying to make buyers mad over the loss of the 2.0-liter engine happier by saying that the hybrid engine setup will deliver a sportier driving experience. That starts with the Accord Sport which starts at $32,990 and gets you standard features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 19-inch Berlina Black painted wheels, and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen.



For a bit more luxury you can move into the L models, starting with the $34,645 EX-L trim. It builds on the EX trim by coming with leather seats, parking sensors for the front and rear, and 17-inch Pewter Gray alloy wheels.



If you want a bit of Sport with your luxury, you can move into the Sport-L trim for $34,970. That gets you leather seating, a memory setting for the driver’s seat, a power passenger seat, and more sporty styling on the exterior in the form of matte black 19-inch wheels, more black exterior trim, and a rear diffuser.

For the tech-focused, buyers can choose the top-of-the-line Touring which starts at $38,985. This trim features Honda’s first application of a native Google infotainment system. The system gets built-in Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play as well as an unlimited data plan for the first three years. This is in addition to a head-up display, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 5G in car hotspot, and 19-inch Berlina Black Wheels.



Honda says buyers can expect the 2023 Accord to start arriving at dealers later this month.

