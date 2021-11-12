Back in the late ‘00s, took a trip to Australia. I was so excited to see all the Falcons and Commodores and the Utes.

For the few days that we rented a car there, I absolutely wanted to drive an Aussie built RWD sedan. When we got to the rental counter, I was going to be put into a Toyota Camry. I told the nice lady behind the counter that I didn’t come all the way to Australia to drive something I could drive in America. I wanted to drive a Falcon or a Commodore.

Her face lit up, and she made a few phone calls. She pulled a Falcon XR6 from another Hertz location a few miles away and put me in that. To my travel companions, they could care less. But I loved piloting that thing for the few days I had it.