Cadillac Gives The CT5 A New Face And Big Screens For 2025

Sedan sales have slo wed the last few years, even in luxury . Cadillac is still in the category , though, now with an updated CT5 sport sedan for 2025 with a nip and tuck in the styling department and something that’s all the rage right now: huge screens in the interior.



At first glance, it might not look like Cadillac did much with the CT5’s refresh. Cadillac calls it “bolder”; I call it light. There’s a new front grille that’s lower and wider, and new headlights with Cadillac’s signature stacked LED DRLs. On the Sport trims of the CT5, there’s a mesh grille and the lighting gets black trim.

Around back, the design is more or less the same as the current car.

The bigger news is on the inside. Like most other automakers, Cadillac is going all in on big interior displays. Similar to the Escalade, Lyriq, and Celestiq, the CT5 gets over 30” of screen on the dash. The 33” LED touchscreen curves towards the driver and is capable of 9K resolution, which is pretty wild considering it’s something that’s mostly going to be used to display controls and information. The screen also houses one of the brand’s first applications of native Google Assistant, Maps, and Google Play . OnStar and Super Cruise are available as well.



One thing that wasn’t updated was the engines. Powertrains carryover, which means a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 237 horsepower or an option 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 335 hp. All-wheel drive is available on either engine.

Cadillac didn’t give me info on when or if we should expect to see the updated V and Blackwing trims. Cadillac also isn’t talking pricing yet either as the official start of production is still a long way off. Cadillac says the 2025 CT5 will start production at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in spring 2024.