The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Interior Will Be One Giant Screen

Gif : Cadillac ( Twitter

Do you like screens? Hell yeah you do, even if you also kind of hate them. You’re on one right now, after all, and you’ve probably been on it for hours. But if you thought the 2021 Cadillac Escalade would be your one involuntary escape from the screens you can’t voluntarily take your eyes off of, you’d be wrong.



That’s because when the 2021 Escalade arrives for its planned on-sale date late next year, its interior will be one big screen—a screen that displays more than 38 inches diagonally, in fact, because more screens are always better.

Cadillac showed off a dim view of the 2021 Escalad e interior in a short video on Twitter Monday, and the screen is about as big as it sounds. (We’ve also gotten a spy look at the exterior, you’ll remember.)

Most modern cars are all about screens, and they’re pretty much required in the U.S. now that all new vehicles need backup cameras. Those screens then grow to impossible sizes and lengths, because humans love screens and the power they give us to categorically ignore other humans, and some also let you do things like order coffee and donuts from the car, because why not.

The 2021 Escalade will also follow that screen-filled philosophy because that’s the future. Or, at least, that’s what everyone’s doing right now.