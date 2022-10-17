As major automakers transition to EVs, they generally take one of two approaches: p ut customers at ease by adding an electric powertrain to a familiar model, or attempt to entice buyers with a radically unique experience. Cadillac has finally unveiled the long-awaited Celestiq ultra-luxury fastback sedan, and I think it’s safe to say, the company is taking the latter approach.

Cadillac intends the new Celestiq to be the flagship of the brand’s all-electric future. The Celestiq is built on the Ultium platform with a 111-kWh battery and twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. General Motors estimates that the fastback sedan will produce 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque, and do the 0-60 sprint in 3.8 seconds . GM also estimates that, on a full battery, the Celestiq will offer up to 300 miles of range; the automaker also claims the luxury sedan will be able to add 78 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging on a DC fast charger . The Celestiq offers adaptive air suspension, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, and GM’s Ultra Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology.

“Celestiq is the purest expression of Cadillac, acknowledging our incredible history and driving us to a bolder and brighter future,” said Cadillac global vice president Rory Harvey in a press release. “It is a completely bespoke work of automotive art, built around the most advanced and innovative technology that we have ever engineered into an automobile.”

While sharing design cues like the exterior LED light signatures with the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, the Celestiq goes a step further. The company aimed to evoke elements of some of its iconic historic models, directly referencing the 1933 V16 Aero Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

Cadillac claims that no two Celestiqs will be the same. Customers will build their own bespoke vehicle, choosing from a plethora of customization options and working with a one-on-one dealer concierge. “With an extremely low volume of hand-built vehicles to be offered globally each year and an exclusive declaration process, Celestiq will truly be a custom-commissioned one-of-one,” Harvey said in a press release. “Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly the way they desire. ”

Cadillac says the Celestiq will be handcrafted, while also utilizing 115 3D-printed parts. This unique fastback silhouette looks distinctly luxurious, and very much like a Cadillac . With the Celestiq, Cadillac has certainly put in a strong attempt to reclaim its former mantle of being “the Standard of the World.”

GM says t he 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is expected to go into production in December of 2023. And the automaker confirmed a stat that was previously thought to be a far-fetched rumor, saying in a press release that the Celestiq will carry “an expected MSRP to begin north of $300,000 and increase based on level of personalization.”