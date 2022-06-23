It’s official, the 2023 Cadillac Lyric is now sold out. If you want to get your hands on the first EV from the American luxury brand then you’re out of luck. Well, unless you can wait for the 2024 model.



According to Automotive News, Cadillac has closed the order book for the 2023 Lyriq, with every example of the Debut Edition of the upcoming electric car now spoken for. For anyone in the market for its first EV, Cadillac is now accepting pre-orders for the 2024 model. These can be secured with a $100 deposit.

As per Automotive News:

“Cadillac, citing strong consumer demand, is closing the order book on the 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle and opening preorders for the 2024 model. “Beginning at noon ET on Wednesday, consumers can place a preorder with a refundable $100 deposit on the 2024 Lyriq.”

But, the report adds that when the 2024 model does reach dealers it could be at a higher price point, due to “surging costs for commodities, logistics and technology.”

The company has not revealed how many pre-orders it received for the Lyriq, but Automotive News reports that “about 250,000 people have expressed interest, with 21,000 so-called hot leads.”



What’s more, anyone currently on the waitlist for a 2023 model might still have the chance to get their hands on the EV in the coming months. That’s because Cadillac says anyone waiting to buy one could “still have the chance to order one based on availability or will have the first opportunity to preorder the 2024 model.”

But what is the Lyriq and why is there so much hype around it?

Well, it’s Cadillac’s first EV and the latest battery-powered car from General Motors. It follows in the footsteps of the Hummer EV and the Bolt, which are both on sale now.

The first deliveries of the Lyriq are set to begin in the coming weeks, and Jalopnik’s own Andy Kalmowitz is en-route to Utah to test out the inaugural version of the EV this week.

The Lyriq starts at $62,990 for the rear-wheel drive model, which will go on sale in the fall. Power for the electric SUV comes from a single electric motor that produces 340 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Energy is stored in a 100.4 kWh battery pack, which Cadillac says is enough to give you a range of 312 miles.

This all sounds pretty promising for a car that isn’t even meant to be Cadillac’s flagship EV. That title will go to the Celestiq, which was teased earlier this month.